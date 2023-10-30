Criticism of The Satanic Temple reveals government hypocrisy.

With the ever-increasing popularity of social media, misinformation has become more prevalent, especially in the form of conspiracy theories. One of the most infamous internet conspiracies of all is the “Pizzagate” theory, which alleges the presence of a satanic cabal comprised of Hollywood and political elites who drink the blood of children to stay young. This blatant attempt at fearmongering, often fostered by far-right conspiracy sites such as QAnon, has caused an alarming resurgence of “satanic panic.”

The term “satanic panic” refers to the 1980s and ‘90s phenomenon of widespread hysteria surrounding the alleged existence of Satanists hiding in plain sight, performing ritualistic acts of abuse and indoctrinating people through music and other entertainment forms. While these countless accusations were unsubstantiated, they became popular nationwide and had detrimental implications, such as the ostracization of people who did not fit into the Christian norm and the stigmatization of religious organizations who use values of “Satanism” rhetorically to call for political freedom and social justice.

For instance, in May of 1993, three young boys were found brutally murdered and mutilated, causing residents of West Memphis, Arkansas, to believe they were killed in a satanic ritual. Almost immediately, Damien Echols, an 18-year-old high school dropout, was accused of the crime. Echols was a self-proclaimed “wiccan” who wore all black, read gothic novels and listened to Metallica, which deeply disturbed his Bible Belt neighbors. He was arrested along with two other young men. During their trial, the prosecution argued that Echols was the leader of a satanic cult and murdered the boys for a ritual despite a complete lack of DNA evidence. Although the prosecution’s case was entirely circumstantial, the two other men were sentenced to life in prison while Echols was sentenced to death. However, viable DNA evidence was finally recovered in 2010 and suggested that the original West Memphis Three were innocent, and all three men were freed via an Alford Plea. An Alford Plea is a very complicated guilty plea where the defendant maintains their innocence but recognizes that there is enough evidence for a jury to find them guilty. Today, Echols is a writer, artist and activist for those wrongly convicted. He is also a symbol of the harmful effects of satanic panic.

Christian extremists definitely got it wrong with Echols, but even when vilifying modern satanism, they misunderstand the religion they’re so afraid of. The primary satanic religious organization in the world and the United States is The Satanic Temple (TST). TST is a non-theistic organization that sees Satan as a literary figure representing defiance of abusive authority and a tool for social justice rather than an actual being. According to their website, “The Mission Of The Satanic Temple Is To Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice And Undertake Noble Pursuits.” Their work is political rather than religious in the traditional sense, and they are far more inclusive than most denominations of Christianity.

TST was specifically founded to point out the United States government’s Christian bias despite the separation of church and state. For instance, one of their most well-known campaigns is their Satanic Representation Campaign. According to their website, this representation can include “erecting a religious statue on public property, delivering a prayer before a government meeting, displaying a religious decoration during holidays in a public space, distributing religious literature in public schools and participating in community improvement activities such as cleaning up public parks and highways.” This often sparks outrage and attempts to exclude TST from public spaces where other religious organizations frequent despite these same spaces claiming to support religious freedoms. Moreover, this selective outrage demonstrates the hypocrisy that the general American public and legislators have when it comes to religious expression. Time and time again, TST proves that religious freedom only exists in the United States if the government respects your religion.

At the moment, TST’s primary focus is reproductive rights. As well as suing various states for their restrictive abortion laws violating their religious practices, TST started a free telehealth abortion clinic in New Mexico that allows people to get abortions under the guise of religious freedom. Their so-called “religious abortion ritual” exempts TST members from abortion regulations when seeking to terminate a pregnancy, therefore providing safe access to abortions. They also advocate for schools, public spaces, government institutions and addiction recovery groups to not force Christianity on people. Is this advocacy something to be fearful of?

People cannot be forced into Christianity in the same way people cannot be forced into satanism. Just because you believe you have found the superior way to live does not give anyone the right to judge or oppress others for having a different opinion. Students across the United States are forced to stand for the pledge of allegiance every morning, say the lines “one nation under God” and attend religious studies classes even though they may not believe in God. Yet people become outraged when an organization like TST starts a “satanic” afterschool club. To complain about satanic indoctrination while youths are constantly forced to adhere to Christian beliefs and practices is hypocritical.

So, if you ever come across a satanic conspiracy video on social media, like TikTok or Instagram, ask yourself who is posting this, what their sources are, what political agenda they might have and how it could affect people.

Jordan Ori is an undeclared sophomore.