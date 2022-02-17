Taking time to write letters can be a comforting, rewarding experience

We’ve all been astronomically wronged at some point in our life — whether it was by a friend, partner, family member or someone else. Think back to an apology text you might have gotten from someone. How obvious was their desire for forgiveness? How long do you think it took them to draft the message? How much more would they mean what they said if they took the time to physically write out those words?

Writing letters was one of the greatest normalities of past decades. People cared enough to dedicate a creation to your persona. The most loving aspect of writing letters is the fact that each card is unique, and nobody can share that experience with you — it’s yours forever! Kyungmin Ko, a blogger, describes letters by saying they are “tactile and can be kept forever, whereas texts can simply disappear by a simple click of a button.” Receiving a physical letter rather than a text message shows more dedication and personality, because the sender took the time to create it. Aside from dedicating more time to a message, a letter can seem more genuine and straightforward, as the writer’s intentions are more clear. Going back to my earlier example of receiving an apology, the tone of the message would be far more apparent in physical writing than in a quickly constructed instant message. In a letter, you know that the writer slowed down their thoughts in order to deliver them on paper.

Another reason people shouldn’t stop writing letters is because you can save them. Letters aren’t just more personal — they also act as memories. To quote Rebecca Najdzinski, a writer for Odyssey, “When you get a letter you receive the workings of a unique individual. The way they speak comes out in a letter and you see their unique handwriting.” Seeing someone’s handwriting and knowing the message is for you can be both comforting and meaningful, making the reader want to treasure the gift. Additionally, you can look back at letters and see changes or patterns in someone’s individuality. Nicholas Gilmore of The Saturday Evening Post explains that “the details and personality in a hoard of letters can be treasured for generations.” It can be interesting to see how you and your pen pal have grown over time years in the future. Personally, I’ve kept a lot of my older relatives’ cards because of the several aforementioned reasons. I like to keep the writings to look back at, and I find it interesting to see how our interactions change. Shifts in the way people speak to each other can reveal the amount of comfort in a relationship and highlight growth.

Letters can also contain unique, personal anecdotes aside from the general message or handwriting. For example, some contain art. The Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Art features a collection of illustrated letters that demonstrate the personalization a graphic may bring to a letter’s message. Their website describes the works as “evidence of the writer’s use of words and images to amplify the form and effect of a message.” This includes of all types of letters — thank-you notes, love letters, reports and more. Each highlight a different emotion that is further intensified by an illustration. Next time you send a letter, consider adding art to your message!

I’d also like to emphasize the time devoted to making letters, which makes the final product more exciting to receive. Getting a letter in the mail means you can expect to read an update on something. A text is more meaningless, as there is less content to read. The wait for a letter also demonstrates the commitment to this type of communication. I wouldn’t say every interaction should be sent through writing letters to each other, but unique writing does show that someone put more care into engaging with you.

There is one last type of letter I’ll cover in this column: a letter to yourself. Journaling, blogging or other ways of recording personal thoughts also count as letters, and they have been shown to improve mental health. According to studies published under the British Journal of General Practice, writing therapy resulted in a “reduction in depressive symptoms, trauma-related cognitions and general behavioral problems in children with post-traumatic stress disorder.” The source also explains other therapeutic benefits of writing, including physical health improvements and reduction in the severity of a disease. Letter-writing is a clever way to release certain feelings that you might be resisting to share with others. Getting these types of thoughts out of your mind even slightly can drastically reduce related symptoms.

Although it is an older habit, I think more people should consider writing letters to each other. Every exchange doesn’t have to be through mail, but news with an impactful intention could benefit from letter-writing to leave more residual thought and effect on the reader. Also, letters are like gifts. They will make the reader more appreciative of the message and evoke a more careful desire to respond or react. Letters, especially with art features, also make great memories to preserve someone’s role in your life. Communication through a relationship says a lot about the people involved, and a record of exchanges can show change over time. Lastly, writing letters to yourself or someone else can be therapeutic. It’s important to think about the effects an artistic creation can have on a message and how someone might process the content, whether in regard to reflection, appreciation, relief, care or other emotions.

Alexis Fischer is a sophomore majoring in English.