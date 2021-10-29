On Oct. 12, Off Campus College Transport (OCCT) announced that as of Oct. 15, weekend Late Nite Service would be suspended until further notice due to repeat issues regarding mask noncompliance, verbal assaults and thrown objects among other “antagonistic behavior.” The decision came after multiple warnings from OCCT and the Student Association (SA) to students regarding the need for compliance and respect from riders.

Now 15 days later, OCCT has announced on Oct. 27 that Late Nite service will be returning effective this Friday, Oct. 29. The statement calls this decision “a direct result of the increase in compliance regarding service rules and regulations.” Ridership behavior is said to be continually monitored for the rest of the year, with Late Nite Service remaining probationary for the semester.

The decision to reinstate Late Nite bus services is beneficial for several reasons — the first and foremost being that all students, staff and faculty deserve to have late night bus routes to navigate the community. Whether for academic, work or social reasons, the return of Late Nite Service is surely a relief for many in the campus community.

Secondly, with Halloween this Sunday, this weekend is set to be one of OCCT’s, and State Street’s, busiest of the year. Hundreds, even thousands, of students will desperately need free and reliable transportation from Downtown Binghamton to campus, and the return of Late Nite takes away the stress of designated drivers, expensive taxis and ridesharing services or even daring to navigate Vestal Parkway.

We also assume that many drivers faced unexpected pay cuts with the suspension of Late Nite Services. Since Late Nite typically pays more than bus routes which take place during regular business hours, the loss of these services especially may have impacted student drivers who preferred these shifts, whether for financial or scheduling needs.

As of right now, the reinstatement of Late Nite Service benefits everybody. But, of course, one must consider what will happen when students inevitably become noncompliant again.

While the SA cites an increase in compliance, this observation is questionable at best. After all, how can Late Nite compliance increase when there is no Late Nite? Not to mention that these students are, once again, returning on one of the most hectic weekends of the year. A typical Halloweekend already sees hundreds of rowdy, aggressive students competing to reach OCCT buses. This weekend will be the first Halloweekend back where nearly all students are vaccinated and eager to socialize since October 2020. This is all despite the fact that students this year are clearly more aggressive toward student drivers than before.

Though the initial decision to terminate Late Nite Services was was dignified, it came much too late. To suspend these services seven weeks into the semester, with midterms in full swing, means Late Nite drivers endured seven full weeks of harassment with little to no aid. OCCT student drivers are working in vulnerable positions. After half a semester’s worth of mistreatment, the Editorial Board asks this: what does it take to reprimand a student?

We strongly believe that repeatedly noncompliant students must face real consequences. The threat to rescind Late Nite Service is not enough. Offenders who harass, demean or harm drivers should not be allowed to benefit from the services and workers they abuse. It seems as if students face stricter, more promising punishments for puking than throwing objects at our drivers. What, then, is more important? OCCT property, or their employees?

To be clear, it is great that Late Nite Service has returned, as it will ensure students have safe routes home. But we must take the necessary steps to protect students from the harassment we have already observed. In fact, we have often reported on the need to protect vulnerable student employees, whether that be in predominantly student-run services like Residential Life or even Pipe Dream itself, whose staff have often dealt with mistreatment at the hands of those who feel it OK to belittle fellow students.

In order to keep both drivers and riders safe, OCCT must consider a change in policy, especially with this upcoming weekend quickly approaching. Potential solutions could include limited seating, the presence of a supervisor or, most importantly, clear-cut sanctions for those who still refuse to respect OCCT services.

At the end of the day, we must remember that these student workers signed up to be bus drivers, not babysitters. When OCCT claims the reinstatement of Late Nite Service to be probationary, we hope they mean it in all senses of the word. This includes being prepared to immediately suspend services in the middle of weekend operations, if necessary. Only once these solutions are considered and implemented can the safety of drivers and students truly be OCCT’s number-one priority.