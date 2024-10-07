The sanctuary, a nonprofit, is funded through donations, used to provide supplies and veterinary care to over 130 animals.

With millions of dogs and cats entering shelters nationwide every year, a local animal sanctuary strives to be a home for neglected and sick animals.

Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary Inc. is a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Broome County with a mission to provide holistic care for animals, many of which were abandoned, neglected and abused. Its founder, Willow Sullivan, runs the sanctuary with help from her daughter and volunteers working in the barn, while their treasurer, Tim Davis, manages the finances. Over 130 animals — from household pets to exotics and farm staples like alpacas and horses — call the 17-acre space home.

“I wanted to offer special needs animals, the ones that had no option, a safe place to spend the rest of their lives with proper medical care and a loving environment,” Sullivan wrote. “I provide basic medical care, therapy, [and] I provide an active and stimulating environment to allow them to function to their fullest capacity.”

Sullivan said managing the sanctuary is a full-time job, requiring her to spend entire days tending to the animals’ needs — including feeding, cleaning, grooming and providing medicine. Her work begins at dawn, lasting between 12 to 16 hours. As a nonprofit, Willow’s Wings receives funding through donations for veterinary care, food, bedding and cleaning supplies for the animals.

“They may be old, sick, or disabled, but their lives matter too,” her website reads.

Five months ago, the sanctuary began a partnership with Nate Rentals, a local property management company, to help with fundraising efforts.

“One of our colleagues suggested we check out Willow’s Wings,” said Nathan Weinberg, the owner of Nate Rentals. “We toured the property, got to see all of the animals she cares for and absolutely fell in love with this selfless work she’s doing! Our first donation in May was over $10,000 which Willow used to buy her hay supply for the year.”

The company is running a donation match program through its website this month and will donate $100 for every new lease signed. The company also recently adopted a dog with disabilities from the sanctuary.

In October 2021, Willow’s Wings was awarded a $2,000 grant through Southern Tier Tuesdays, a partnership between recycling center Upstate Shredding and WBNG 12 that recognizes nonprofits. Provided by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter Clover, the grant paid for veterinary bills. Sullivan described the ongoing challenges of raising animals with disabilities.

“I have been doing this for over 10 years, and still to this point, the majority of the people feel that the animals should be euthanized and money should be spent on perfectly healthy animals, rather than ones who are compromised,” Sullivan wrote. “It is a constant struggle to raise donations and funds for animals that are misfits who don’t lead a normal life and most probably will have extensive medical bills, definitely not a product that appeals to the general public.”