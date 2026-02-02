Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster, spoke with Donald Hall, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, and Jerah Reeves, the assistant dean of the School of Management, on Wednesday in the Osterhout Concert Theater.

Damola Adamolekun spoke to students about his work effort and approach to leadership as he through different positions in his professional career.

Binghamton University’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted a talk with Damola Adamolekun, the CEO of Red Lobster, as part of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Series Fireside Chat.

After earning degrees in economics and political science from Brown University and a master’s in business administration from Harvard University, Adamolekun began his professional career as a Goldman Sachs investment banker. He later became the CEO of P.F. Chang’s in 2020 before he was appointed CEO of Red Lobster in August 2024 as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, which resulted in RL Investor Holdings LLC gaining ownership of the restaurant chain. Much of his talk centered around his approach to leadership and team building.

The event began with a welcome remark from Binghamton University President Anne D’Alleva honoring King’s legacy and including a quote from his speech titled “The Purpose of Education.” Aiyana George, a senior majoring in cinema and publications coordinator for the Black Student Union, then gave a spoken word invocation and recited a poem titled “Letter to the Editor.”

“We must remember that intelligence is not enough,” said D’Alleva in her welcome remark, quoting King. “Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education. The complete education gives one not only power of concentration, but worthy objectives upon which to concentrate.”

Jerah Reeves, assistant dean of the University’s School of Management and Donald Hall, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, moderated the discussion and introduced Adamolekun, who echoed the sentiment in King’s quote as he discussed the values his corporation embodies.

“For me, it’s important to be intellectually honest, just honest in general, right?” said Adamolekun. “I think it’s easier to solve problems if you’re honest about them. People trust you more if you’re authentic, and they believe you’re saying what you actually believe and feel and think. So honesty is just a good personal value and it’s a good organizational value.”

Reeves also asked Adamolekun about his personal brand and how he uses social media to enhance his professional image. He remains active on Instagram and several other platforms, frequently posting about Red Lobster and even reading customers’ online comments.

In May 2024, Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy with around 99 locations closed across the country, which grew to more than 120 by the end of that year. At the time, the company reported around $1 billion in debt after years of failed marketing strategies and increased competition. Under Adamolekun, the company is focused on improving its brand and is projected to have a net income surplus in fiscal year 2026.

A “positive narrative” and public relations effort can help a business run, Adamolekun said.

“You don’t want to be doing press for the sake of press,” he added. “Does it help the business? And does it create a narrative? And does it make it easier to hire and keep people? Then that’s a sort of thing you want to engage in.”

Last year, the University previously hosted Martin Luther King III as part of the Fireside Chat series. King, the oldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is a human rights activist and philanthropist. Continuing the work of his father, King III has worked toward promoting human rights on an international scale and finding peaceful solutions to address injustices across the globe.

Adamolekun also shared the importance of work ethic and its development, explaining that being an athlete gave him skills that transferred to his professional career. Reeves, who graduated from the University at Albany, and Adamolekun both played for their college’s respective football teams and shared a few lighthearted moments on stage about the sport.

When asked what qualities Generation Z has that can lead to success in the workplace, Adamolekun said that, along with intelligence and accounting knowledge, understanding social media is a key factor. He stressed that young people can often be misled by social media and might not understand the level of work involved with being an entrepreneur.

“For the younger generation specifically, it’s getting an understanding of what they see when they look at social media and what the reality is to get to any levels,” he said. “There’s no success without hard work and a bit of grind and difficult moments, that’s just what it is, but you don’t see that when you look at the superficial images that come across.”