Local and state officials led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 19 to commemorate the official opening of the newly renovated Confluence Court housing complex.

Confluence Court was recently redeveloped by Helio Health and other nonprofit organizations to provide housing to vulnerable populations, with a special focus on veterans.

Binghamton residents and local and state officials gathered at the newly renovated apartment complex at 200 Court St. to celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 19. The three-story building has been redeveloped into 111 all-electric, fully accessible units to house local vulnerable populations. The first residentsmoved into the complex on Oct. 8 of last year.

In 2022, the complex was acquired by Helio Health, a Syracuse-based nonprofit focused on recovery for individuals suffering from mental health disorders, substance abuse issues and other health problems, for $2.2 million. The organization, along with multiple other stakeholders — including partner CSD Housing, LLC, a Rochester-based development firm assisting nonprofit housing development like Confluence Court — completed the $45 million redevelopment.

“Helio Health is honored to serve the Binghamton community in collaboration with our government and community partners to bring much needed housing and case management for the individuals of Binghamton,” said Kathleen Gaffney-Babb, the CEO and president of Helio Health, in a press release. “We are proud to say ‘Welcome Home’ to the many who will receive high quality affordable housing at Confluence Court.”

The project received financing from multiple state agencies. It will receive subsidies from New York state for renting and operating support services through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award, financed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

The development is part of a larger push by Gov. Kathy Hochul to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide as part of her $25 billion five-year housing plan.

“Confluence Court showcases the incredible impact we can have when we invest boldly in our communities and in New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a press release. “By transforming this historic building into vibrant, affordable homes with on-site supportive services, we are creating new opportunities for veterans and vulnerable New Yorkers to thrive. My administration is working closely with local officials to ensure residents in every region of this state have access to safe, affordable housing and the support they need to succeed.”

Before the new development, Confluence Court was home to the Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled, which provided job training, employment and medical care to residents with physical and mental disabilities from 1947 until it closed in 2011. Since its closure, the site has been listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places.

The housing complex will provide housing for individuals falling below 60 percent of the area’s median income. Sixty apartments will be set aside for individuals who are homeless veterans, suffer from substance use disorder or have severe mental health issues. These residents will receive support services from Helio Health and Eagle Star Housing, a not-for-profit organization that provides housing to veterans and other vulnerable individuals.

Due to the complex’s location, residents will have easy access to public transit, grocery stores and job opportunities. It is adjacent to a Veterans Affairs clinic and is near both Binghamton General Hospital and an urgent care clinic, which provides access to important resources for the veterans who will move in.

“The Syracuse VA homeless program has made significant strides in supporting Veterans thanks in part to its collaborative partnership with Confluence Court,” said a spokesperson for Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center in an email to Pipe Dream. “This partnership has already placed a Veteran who participates in the HUD-VASH program in the building. Confluence Court’s proximity to the Binghamton Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will provide easy access to VA services for all Veterans who are housed there.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham wants to continue pushing the city as a statewide leader in affordable housing development with additional projects on the North Side, construction at 187 Clinton St. and a scatter-site project by the First Ward Action Council.

“This project turned a vacant building in downtown Binghamton into much-needed affordable housing for residents with on-site services for those most in need,” said Kraham in a statement to Pipe Dream. “It’s further proof that Binghamton is a place to build housing and a statewide leader in delivering on the promise of affordability. My thanks to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Visnauskas, CSD Housing and Helio Health for their continued partnership and support.”