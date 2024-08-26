Members of Binghamton Ukrainian community commorated the 33rd anniversary of Ukrainian independence with a ceremony featuring speeches, songs and prayer.

To commemorate 33 years of Ukrainian independence, the Binghamton community came together for a flag-raising ceremony on Friday outside City Hall.

Community members of all ages gathered to celebrate the raising of the flag, with many dressed in traditional Ukrainian shirts. Several wore blue and yellow — Ukraine’s national colors — while others held flag banners. Victor Czumak, the ceremony’s emcee, opened with an invitation for leaders of Binghamton’s Ukrainian churches to share prayers in English and Ukrainian with the crowd. The ceremony has been hosted in Binghamton since the late 1950s.

“Ukrainians will never give up their century-long quest for freedom and self-determination, to be a contributing member of the democratic community of nations,” said Stephan Wasylko, a member of Binghamton’s Ukrainian community. “We should never forget, as freedom-loving Americans, and never surrender our principles and values to tyrants like Putin for the sake of political expediency, nor some form of enrichment,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ceremony emphasized standing in solidarity with Ukraine following Russia’s February 2022 invasion, which has resulted in nearly 70,000 dead and between 100,000 and 120,000 wounded, according to recent reporting by The New York Times. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has estimated that one-third of all Ukrainian citizens have been forced to leave their homes, with about 3.7 million displaced around the country and 5 million displaced abroad as refugees. The speakers at the Binghamton ceremony called on the community to recognize the gravity of the ongoing fight for Ukraine’s independence.

Leaders from different Ukrainian organizations around Binghamton, like the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and Ukrainian American Veterans, delivered speeches emphasizing resilience amid the grueling war. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo also spoke.

“We double down on the message that Binghamton stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” Kraham said. “We celebrate the robust and vibrant Ukrainian community here in Binghamton that brings so much to our area, making it a better place to live and raise a family. Binghamton has benefited immeasurably from the contributions of our Ukrainian community members. They are our neighbors, they are our family, they are our friends.”

Following Kraham’s speech, Lupardo took the stage to announce that, at the request of the State Legislature, Gov. Kathy Hochul proclaimed Aug. 24, 2024 as Ukrainian American Heritage Day in New York state.

Many of the speakers expressed their gratitude for American support throughout the war and praised the strength of the Ukrainian people and their determination for independence.

“We really are proud to be New Yorkers, and we are proud to be Ukrainian Americans,” said Christina Charuk, the president of Binghamton’s Ukrainian National Women’s League of America. “In times like these, when the values of democracy and freedom are being tested around the world, the celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day takes on a profound significance. It reminds us of the enduring power of the human spirit and the relentless pursuit of self-determination.”

After her speech, Charuk and several women from the league gathered to sing “Oi U Luzi Chervona Kalyna,” a Ukrainian army song. The song, banned today in occupied territories in Ukraine, is about defending the country from invaders, a symbol of rebellion.

At the end of the ceremony, Czumak invited the children in attendance to help Kraham raise the flag while the crowd sang the Ukrainian national anthem.

“Russia wants to stop things like this,” said Zenon Ivechenko, a member of the Ukrainian American Veterans who has attended the ceremony since his childhood. “They don’t allow their own people to celebrate anything for Ukraine. We’re just grateful we’re able to come here and do this, and we’re grateful for the support the Americans give us.”