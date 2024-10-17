The scholarship will be awarded at graduation to a Binghamton High School senior looking to study law.

Christian Dela Cruz '14 was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022 and passed away earlier this year. The scholarship, in his name, would honor a Binghamton High School graduate interested in pursuing law.

Phi Alpha Delta, a co-ed pre-law fraternity, has partnered with Binghamton High School to establish the Christian Dela Cruz Phi Alpha Delta Memorial Scholarship, which honors Christian Kevin Diwa Dela Cruz ‘14, an alumnus who passed away in February 2024 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

While at Binghamton, Dela Cruz was an active member of Phi Alpha Delta, and following his 2022 diagnosis, he became an advocate for pancreatic cancer awareness. The scholarship, intended for a Binghamton High School senior planning to pursue a career in law, aims to continue Dela Cruz’s legacy of service and passion for law.

“Though I did not have the pleasure of meeting him personally, he is fondly remembered by his peers in Phi Alpha Delta, and our chapter was deeply saddened to hear about his passing,” wrote Jacob Weber, Phi Alpha Delta’s president and a senior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and environmental studies.

To receive the scholarship, applicants must submit a resume, transcript and an essay detailing their academic accomplishments, reasons for their interest in pursuing a legal career and how the scholarship will support their goals. Selection will be based on academic performance, the application essay’s strength and demonstrated financial need. Phi Alpha Delta members will review the applications, with this year’s submission deadline set for Mar. 15, 2025.

Weber praised efforts by the fraternity, specifically its professional committee, to create the scholarship and honor Dela Cruz’s legacy.

Braeden Cupp, Phi Alpha Delta’s professional development chair and a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, proposed the scholarship in the spring of 2023. Cupp, who felt inspired by his story, worked closely with Binghamton High School to bring the scholarship to life and emphasized the importance of recognizing Dela Cruz’s contributions to the fraternity and as a cancer awareness advocate.

“We wanted a way to support the community while simultaneously honoring Christian, and we hope that the scholarship will support the recipient’s professional goals as well as carry on Christian’s memory for years to come,” Cupp wrote.

Christopher Whalen, the community relations coordinator for the district, shared information from the chair of the guidance office, who wrote that the scholarship is intended to be awarded annually though the specific dollar amount has not been finalized. The essay and resume students must submit must reflect a high level of academic achievement and dedication to the legal field. Cupp added that the scholarship would also address financial need.

The fraternity is collecting donations to fund the scholarship through contributions from alumni and the broader community. Donations can be made via Venmo to Julie Monderine, the brotherhood chair of Phi Alpha Delta and a senior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and philosophy.

As the scholarship initiative continues, Phi Alpha Delta hopes it will not only aid students but also serve as a lasting tribute to Dela Cruz and provide a meaningful opportunity for future generations of law students.

“I am incredibly proud of the work our professional committee put in to making this project a reality and honoring Christian’s legacy in the Binghamton community,” Weber wrote.