A 2023 report released by Mayor Jared Kraham listed the bridge, built over a century ago, as being in "severe condition."

Last month, crews replaced an overpass over Front Street as part of a larger effort to repair aging railway infrastructure in the area.

Built around 1912, the bridge is owned by Norfolk Southern, a private railroad giant that maintains 22 railway overpasses in Binghamton. In August 2023, Mayor Jared Kraham released a 914-page report that found most of the city’s railroad bridges faced poor or severe structural issues, while only three of the 25 bridges surveyed were in good condition. Unlike highways, railways in the United States are largely owned by private companies, making it difficult for municipalities to force repairs.

“Railroad companies, in particular Norfolk Southern, have failed to properly maintain bridges they own in Binghamton, leading to significant structural and safety concerns,” Kraham said after the report was released. “These bridges are unsightly, crumbling and potentially dangerous. This report puts railroad companies on notice for the deplorable condition of their infrastructure.”

The report listed the Front Street overpass as being in “severe condition,” with a 2022 inspection finding that part of its structural supports “continue to deteriorate.” In 2003, a boxcar fell from the bridge’s tracks after eight freight cars were derailed.

“The Front Street bridge replacement is another important step in holding railroads accountable and improving safety in Binghamton,” Kraham said last week. “I’m glad to see Norfolk Southern continuing to act on the City’s push for long-overdue repairs.”

L.C. Whitford, a family-operated construction company based in Wellsville, New York, was contracted for the bridge replacement. The project is expected to cost $4.7 million, according to the Wellsville Sun .

The company shipped two steel beams, each weighing about 55 tons, to replace the bridge’s larger components. L.C. Whitford’s vice president said the beams were the largest in the company’s history.

L.C. Whitford did not immediately return a request for comment.

After months-long preparations, Norfolk Southern is overseeing the repair project. Installation began on April 21, when a large crane lifted and placed the beams into position, causing temporary traffic closures and detours on Front Street.

“This work involved replacing a 79-ft long three-span through-plate girder bridge with a new 114-ft long single span through-plate girder bridge,” wrote a Norfolk Southern spokesperson on May 1.

“On-site construction began in July 2024 with the installation of the new foundations,” the spokesperson continued. “The erection of the new superstructure was completed this past weekend. All the major structural work has been completed and we are currently in the cleanup and site restoration phase.”

The company has previously renovated other local railway overpasses, including the Glenwood Avenue bridge between Clinton and Brown Streets on the West Side. Last September, crews finished repairing the bridge underpass on Jarvis Street.

“Following the conclusion of the site restoration, a final site walk-through inspection will be scheduled between the local NS Bridge Supervisor, the City Engineering Department, and our contractor early this month,” Norfolk Southern’s statement concluded. “We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this important work.”