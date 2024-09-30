The suspect was arrested without disrupting SUNY Broome operations or posing a threat to the campus.

SUNY Broome student Dawensley Astrel, 21, was apprehended on Sept. 16 for murder charges issued in Georgia.

A SUNY Broome student was arrested in the town of Dickinson on Sept. 16 after the Broome County Sheriff’s Department was informed of an active out-of-state arrest warrant for murder.

The student was identified as Dawensley Astrel, 21, of Binghamton. A week before he was apprehended, SUNY Broome was notified of the warrant — issued in Georgia — for his arrest. Once they were informed of the matter, Broome Campus Safety and the sheriff’s office coordinated to take Astrel into custody without disrupting campus operations or posing any threat to students or staff, according to a press release from SUNY Broome.

“College operations were not impacted, and at no point was there a threat to student or employee staff, which is always our top priority,” the press release continued. “We appreciate our strong working relationship with our partners and neighbors at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and we are grateful that this matter was handled swiftly and peacefully.”

Enrolled part-time at SUNY Broome, Astrel lived off campus.

“More excellent police work by our Warrants Division in bringing this wanted individual to justice,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Thank you to SUNY Broome’s Campus Safety team for their partnership in safely removing this fugitive from their campus.”

Astrel will be extradited to Georgia.