Hakeem Jeffries '92, John Mannion '90 and Eugene Vindman '97 were elected this November to the 119th Congress.

Years ago, they walked on the Peace Quad, attended classes in the Lecture Hall and lived in dormitories. Now, three Binghamton University alumni will sit in the U.S. House of Representatives come January.

Hakeem Jeffries ‘92, John Mannion ‘90 and Eugene Vindman ‘97, all Democrats, won their elections this November. Despite attending BU, they have distinct professional backgrounds and made different entries onto the political scene.

Before beginning his political career, Jeffries, who leads the Democratic caucus, was a corporate lawyer and clerked for Judge Harold Baer Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Mannion, a state senator representing a Syracuse-area district, spent nearly 30 years teaching biology and chemistry at West Genesee Central School District and the Syracuse City School District. And Vindman, after serving as a paratrooper and infantry officer, earned a law degree before working as a military lawyer and as a legal advisor to the National Security Council.

“We congratulate these incredible alumni on their recent election to Congress,” said Steve Seepersaud, the communications director of the BU Alumni Association. “Their accomplishments further raise the reputation of Binghamton University as an institution that develops leaders who not only succeed in their respective careers, but they make powerful impacts on their local communities and our world. Because success breeds more success, we look forward to engaging these alumni into the life of the University so their expertise and insights can benefit our students as they embark on their career journeys.”

The first to be elected to Congress, Jeffries was reelected to represent New York’s 8th Congressional District and has been the House minority leader since 2023. He served in the New York State Assembly from 2007 to 2012 and as chair of House Democrats from 2019 to 2023. Throughout his congressional tenure, he has focused on issues like criminal justice reform, affordable housing and economic equality. He played a key role in the passage of the First Step Act, legislation aimed at reducing criminal reoffense rates and reforming sentencing laws.

“In the new Congress, House Democrats will continue to seek bipartisan common ground on any issue, whenever and wherever possible, to make life better for the American people, while pushing back against far right extremism whenever necessary,” Jefferies wrote in a public statement about the 2024 election results.

Vindman overcame Republican Derrick Anderson to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. He has committed to defending reproductive rights, including opposing restrictions on abortion, in vitro fertilization and contraceptives. He supports passing the Women’s Health Protection Act to restore reproductive rights protections and has said he is dedicated to the preservation of democracy, advocating for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and safeguarding election workers’ rights. A strong veteran’s rights advocate, Vindman seeks to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs and expand mental health support for service members.

“I am an optimist,” Vindman wrote in a statement on X, shortly after his victory. “I look forward to working in a bipartisan manner whenever I can and will stand fast to defend American’s rights and freedoms [and] the principles upon which this country was founded when I must.”

He received national attention in 2019 when his twin brother, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman ‘98, reported then-President Donald Trump for a phone call where he allegedly pressured President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to investigate Democrats, including Joe Biden. The two brothers’ decision to alert their superiors contributed to Trump’s impeachment, and both Vindmans were subsequently fired from their White House positions.

Mannion’s victory over Republican incumbent Brandon Williams was seen as crucial in the battle for control of the House. New to the political stage, he was elected to the New York State Senate in 2020 and has worked on writing and passing legislation establishing the Upstate Flood Mitigation Task Force, “whose recommendations are now the blueprint for New York’s efforts to combat persistent flooding.” He also helped to pass the Green CHIPS legislation, helping to secure Micron’s $100 billion investment in the region.

His legislative priorities will include improving public education, supporting labor unions and addressing climate change — all very similar to his goals in his state office. With his background in education, Mannion has a unique perspective from which to address educational policy.

“My educational experience at Binghamton and earning my degree in biology prepared me for the climate challenges we face today,” Mannion wrote to Pipe Dream. “I learned, and as a teacher I taught, about combustion, harmful algae blooms in our water, and carbon sequestration in our atmosphere. Those experiences continue to influence my dedication as a public servant to address our climate crisis head-on and ensure that everyone in my community has access to clean air and water.”