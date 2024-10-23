Molinaro won their 2022 contest by less than two percentage points.

After a narrow victory two years ago, Rep. Marc Molinaro, a Republican, is facing Democratic challenger Josh Riley in a rematch for New York’s 19th Congressional District seat.

In the 2022 general election, Molinaro overcame Riley by 1.6 percentage points, marking the first time a Republican won the newly redrawn district in six years. New York’s redistricting process resulted in the growth of the 19th district to encompass more of central New York. Labeled a battleground district, this year’s congressional race could significantly impact the future of New York and decide which party takes control of the House of Representatives.

On Oct. 10, Riley and Molinaro participated in a heated, hourlong debate that began with a question about the campaign’s tone. The moderator acknowledged that the district has been flooded with attack advertisements in the months leading up to this election.

Molinaro answered by reiterating his campaign’s claims about Riley’s 20-year law career — particularly his time in Washington — saying that he established a legal precedent for illegal migrants to enter the country.

“His very legal argument in defense of Secretary Mayorkas was that the president of the United States didn’t have the authority to protect Americans and to unilaterally decide that certain individuals who enter into this country — or want to enter this country — shouldn’t,” Molinaro said. “His legal argument before the Supreme Court was that the president of the United States could ignore Congress and simply wave a magic wand and allow individuals to come in.”

Riley denied the claims and said the issues with the border were a consequence of Molinaro’s failures during his term.

“There was a bipartisan bill supported by the Border Patrol union served up to him on a silver platter, and if he was even the slightest bit serious about solving this problem, he would have done the right thing and supported it,” Riley said. “But he’s not. He cares more about having a problem to campaign on than solving the problem.”

Both candidates emphasized their border policies continuously throughout the debate, reiterating their support for legislation to secure the southern border, reduce illegal immigration and prevent the smuggling of opioids into the United States.

Following former President Donald Trump’s comments about Haitian immigrants, Molinaro made a post on X amplifying unfounded claims that Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. When Shantel Destra, the managing editor of WMHT, asked a question about the harm these claims could cause, Molinaro’s answer focused on his border policies.

“Yes, it was out of character for me,” Molinaro said. “Ultimately, I certainly respect those who want to come to this nation legally, and we need to have a process that supports that. But I will not back down in making the argument that because of the policies of this administration, we are less safe at our southern border, we are less safe at our northern border, and we’ve created a system where New Yorkers and upstate New Yorkers get treated as second-class citizens.”

Later in the debate, in reference to his disapproval of a national abortion ban but opposition to late-term abortions, Molinaro was asked how he would define a late-term abortion. Without directly answering the question, he highlighted his support for reproductive health care, including in vitro fertilization treatments, and his stance against implementing a national abortion ban.

Riley disputed Molinaro’s claims of support for reproductive health by asking if he would support the Equal Rights Act. Molinaro responded that it would allow “biological males playing in girl’s sports” and enfranchise illegal immigrants.

Shifting the subject, Riley was then asked if he agreed that Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, should be replaced in a new election and if he supports aid restrictions to Israel. Without responding to the questions directly, he mentioned his visit to Cornell to commemorate the first anniversary of Oct. 7 and condemned the actions of Hamas and Hezbollah. Riley then expressed some concerns about the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

“At the same time, I think there are a lot of concerns about the way the war has unfolded over the last year,” Riley said. “It’s really hard to turn on the TV and see little kids being pulled out of rubble and little kids starving and suffering. So we have to bring this war to a close. I would support a plan that would end the fighting, get our hostages out, provide humanitarian assistance where it’s needed and put us back on a path toward a two-state solution.”

Molinaro responded to the same question by expressing his support for Israel and concern over growing antisemitism, describing his visit to Binghamton University on Oct. 7 and saying that Israel has the right to defend itself under “no conditions” and with “no restrictions.”

Both Molinaro and Riley have accused the other of taking money from corporate PACs. According to the most recent campaign finance report to the Federal Election Commission, Molinaro has raised around $4.8 million and Riley about $8.1 million as of Sept. 30. The 19th Congressional District race is one of the most expensive in the state, as the seat is one of five House Democrats are aiming to flip this election season to help reclaim the House.