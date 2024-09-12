Given to businesses that make important contributions to their communities, the award was given to Shuna's Hair Studio on Binghamton's Clinton Street.

Rashuna Durham, the founder of Shuna’s Hair Studio on Clinton Street, was awarded the prestigious New York State Senate Empire Award last Thursday by State Sen. Lea Webb.

The Empire Award is the most distinguished honor given by the State Senate to businesses and organizations that have made important community contributions, reflecting the hard work and dedication of business owners like Durham, a seasoned hair industry professional. An Amika lead pro educator, Durham established Shuna’s Hair Studio 16 years ago. With a dedicated team of four professionals, the studio has created a space for clients from diverse backgrounds. A cornerstone of the Binghamton area, the studio has built a reputation for exceptional service and inclusivity in the local hairdressing community, a press release said.

“As a Black woman-owned business, Shuna’s Hair Studio has made an incredible impact in our community, providing top-quality services to clients of all hair textures and backgrounds,” Webb said in a press release. “Durham’s commitment to inclusivity, combined with her two decades of expertise, highlights the vital role that Black women-owned businesses play in Broome County.”

The studio offers a comprehensive range of services from hair cuts, colors and extensions to other beauty treatments like waxing, lash extensions and nails.

Attributing the longevity of the hair studio to her consistency and authenticity, Durham credited her work motivation to her interactions with members of the community, emphasizing that hairstylists do more than just cut hair.

“We connect on such a personal level,” Durham wrote in an email. “I have known before some of my clients’ families when they are expecting, when they’re getting married, when someone has passed, when they have lost their job, or when they are getting a new job. Being able to connect, keeps me passionate and motivated.”

While presenting her with the award, Webb said the beauty industry does not always mirror individual communities, so Durham’s history of being from the community, staying in the community and owning a small business in the community makes her a standout. Webb said Durham has made contributions outside the hair industry, pursuing a lot of work in fighting for children and their schools, which is reflected in her kids.

Durham expressed the importance of creating a safe space where people can be their authentic selves and feel confident in themselves. Recognizing Durham with the Empire Award serves as a reminder of the essential role businesses like hers play in the community, according to Webb. As Binghamton continues to grow and evolve, Durham said she hopes her contributions to self-starting entrepreneurship and small-business success inspire other women, especially Black women, to chase their dreams.

Lina Dillon, a sophomore majoring in economics, said Durham is a role model for women in business, especially for women who have long been underrepresented.

“I think that her achievements with her business [is] a prime example of just inspiration for not only me but any woman who plans to eventually achieve a larger goal of theirs,” Dillon said. “I think her leadership really reflects the potential women have to really excel in business.”