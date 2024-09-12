After six years in operation, the establishment is expected to be replaced by a Dave's Hot Chicken.

The Blaze Pizza on Vestal Parkway announced its permanent closure last Tuesday. It is expected to be replaced by Dave’s Hot Chicken, catching the attention of some students who would often frequent the location.

A popular chain headquartered in Los Angeles and run by NYVA Restaurant Group of Queens, the Blaze Pizza location opened in Vestal in April 2018. On Tuesday, the Press & Sun-Bulletin reported a Penske moving truck was spotted parked in front of Blaze, as the storefront displayed a sign reading “permanently closed.” According to WNBF news, operator Melvin Quintanilla said the restaurant was closed due to financial instability, describing the establishment as “bleeding money.”

Blaze Pizza attracted customers with its unique, made-to-order approach to preparing pizza. Despite its appeal, Quintanilla told WNBF news that the chain’s labor-heavy nature made it challenging to maintain sufficient staffing. At the time of its closing, the establishment employed about 20 workers.

Many organizations at Binghamton University partnered with Blaze for fundraisers, including the women’s club soccer team. Maddie Braverman, a member of the team and a junior majoring in psychology, expressed her surprise and disappointment at the closing, saying she was “upset by Blaze closing” and that “it was definitely unexpected for the team.”

The team had partnered with Blaze successfully in the past, Braverman said. Their initiatives included a promotional flier which, if presented at checkout, directed a certain percentage of that order to the team.

Each year, the team gathered for a post-practice pizza outing, also serving as a fundraiser. Their partnership with Blaze helped the team reach their financial goals while strengthening team spirit. With Blaze now closed, Braverman said it has been challenging to find new companies to partner with. Chipotle is now their sole partner, but they are actively seeking additional partners to expand fundraising opportunities.

Other students, including Nelle Doyle, a sophomore majoring in mathematics, expressed their disappointment over the closure.

“It was pretty good, and some of my friends loved it,” Doyle said. “I was super sad to hear about the closing.”

A van resembling that of Dave’s Hot Chicken parked behind the restaurant indicates the chain may be preparing to take over the location. The chicken joint has expanded in New York state, including in Syracuse, since its 2017 founding in an East Hollywood parking lot. Dave’s Hot Chicken’s website has yet to list a Broome County location.

Quintanilla said that because he is not involved in the new establishment, he is unable to confirm that Dave’s Hot Chicken will be taking over the location. However, he told WNBF that he expected the new establishment would be in place before students leave for summer break.