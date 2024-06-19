From administrators to student leaders, these are the faces you need to know as you begin your Bearcat journey.

When taking a walk down the Spine to get to class or across the Peace Quad on the way to get lunch, you will undoubtedly run into some important faces. Here are some people to familiarize yourself with before coming to campus this fall.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger

Stenger has served as University president since 2012. Before arriving at BU, he earned a doctoral degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and served as a dean and professor at Lehigh University’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences and interim provost at the University of Buffalo. As president, Stenger has aimed to promote growth and academic excellence by expanding enrollment and developing international research. The Office of the President can be reached at (607) 777-2131 or by contacting president@binghamton.edu.

Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose

Rose has been the vice president of the Division of Student Affairs since 2008, overseeing initiatives fostering academic success and community well-being. Before arriving at BU, Rose graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown Law School and worked in the Student Affairs office at Rutgers University. Rose can be reached at (607) 777-4788 or brose@binghamton.edu.

Student Association President McKenzie Skrastins

After her victory in this spring’s election, Skrastins, a rising junior majoring in mathematics, will serve as SA president for the 2024-25 academic year. Skrastins has pledged to work on improving mental health resources and cultivating a more diverse campus while increasing the SA’s accessibility to the greater student population. She can be reached at president@binghamtonsa.org.

BU Council Representative Mackenzie Cooper

Cooper, a rising senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, will serve as this year’s BU Council representative. In this role, she will represent both graduate and undergraduate students as a full voting member of the council, a 10-member body that supervises certain University operations. Cooper has emphasized a commitment to making campus life easier with ideas to jumpstart initiatives targeted toward achieving better parking and improving Off Campus College Transport, in addition to expanding access to mental health resources. She can be reached at bucrep@binghamton.edu.

Senior Case Manager Anna Jantz

Since 2019, Jantz has served as assistant director and advocate of case management services in the Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center, which offers an expansive variety of resources for students who have experienced a violent incident and are seeking support with private and confidential services. Jantz can be reached at ajantz@binghamton.edu.

Medical Director Dr. Richard Moose

Moose is the medical director at the Decker Student Health Services Center. Before arriving at BU in 2018, he was a college physician and medical and administrative director at SUNY Potsdam. Moose can be reached at (607) 777-2221 or rmoose@binghamton.edu.

Associate Director of the Q Center Nick Martin

Martin has worked as associate director at the Q Center, an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ students at BU, since 2021. He studied at Ohio State University and Virginia Tech and held student affairs positions in colleges across the country before coming to BU. As associate director, Martin oversees a space where students of all sexual orientations and gender identities can access resources or obtain support. He can be reached at (607) 777-6054 or martinn@binghamton.edu.

Director of Services for Students with Disabilities Christen Szymanski

Szymanski has served as director of SSD since 2022, where she utilizes her background as a trained psychologist and experience in disability advocacy to increase campus accessibility for disabled students. The SSD office provides support and helps students with physical and invisible disabilities find accommodations that fit their needs. Szymanski can be reached at (607) 777-2686 or cszymanski@binghamton.edu.