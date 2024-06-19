A guide to the diverse offerings of the four campus dining halls.

A well-balanced diet is key to fueling a college lifestyle. Binghamton University offers four dining halls that provide a variety of food options and themed meals. All students living in a residential community — with the exception of Susquehanna and Hillside — are required to have a resident meal plan that acts as a debit card and provides discounts on food purchased from the dining halls. Grabbing a meal is a great way to start building new friendships, so here’s a comprehensive guide to BU’s four on-campus dining halls.

Appalachian Collegiate Center

Located in the center of Mountainview College, Appalachian Collegiate Center — colloquially known as “App” — boasts a scenic view from its hilltop location overlooking lower campus. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, this dining hall offers a variety of distinctive menu options. The pasta station — when it’s not temporarily closed — features a rotating selection of different toppings and sauces like marinara or alfredo. For students with food allergies, the Simple Servings station offers vegetables, beans, fish and meat free of major allergens like dairy and nuts.

Along with a range of themed dinner nights, App spotlights a rotating Student’s Choice station that serves popular favorites like chicken wings and quesadillas. An expansive salad bar with raw vegetables, cubed meats and fruit is always available during lunch and dinner. Be sure to factor the cost into your daily meal plan budget since all salad bar items are priced by weight. The Boar’s Head deli station also prepares custom sandwiches. Hungry after an evening of studying? The hike up the hill from Glenn G. Bartle Library is worth it to grab chicken nuggets and ice cream at Nite Owl, open all week from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Hinman Dining Hall

Only a short walk from the Lecture Hall, Hinman Dining Hall is located among the Hinman College residential buildings and below the Susquehanna apartments. The dining hall underwent a multi-year renovation and reopened fall 2021. Like the other dining halls, a salad bar and a Boar’s Head deli are offered at Hinman. Students who follow vegetarian or vegan diets can purchase black bean burgers, vegan chicken tenders and other meatless alternatives at the Garden Grill.

Another popular option at Hinman is Noodle House, an Asian-inspired station where you can create your own rice noodle bowls. A long wait is usually expected thanks to the station’s popularity — students get to pick their choice of vegetables, protein — from beef, chicken or tofu — and sauce for their bowl. The Noodle House faced staffing issues this past semester, leading to inconsistent openings and closures — but John Enright II, the general manager of resident dining, wrote that the Noodle House unit has “every intention to be operational come this fall.”

In addition to the Starbucks on the second floor of Hinman, be sure to visit the third floor and check out Garbanzo — a retail outlet serving Mediterranean entrees with fresh ingredients like pita bread and tzatziki sauce.

Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center

Found on the ground floor of the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center, the C4 Dining Hall is located between Dickinson Community and Newing College. While this dining hall might vaguely look like a high school cafeteria in need of renovation, C4 offers an inclusive dining experience for the campus community. Both Kosher and Halal meal options are available to students, while C4 also presents a Simple Servings station to provide safe food for those with allergies and gluten intolerances. Nite Owl at C4 is never complete without grabbing a freshly blended milkshake from the counter, and be sure to grab some curly fries or mozzarella sticks for a late-night snack.

College-In-the-Woods Dining Hall

Located centrally on campus, the College-In-the-Woods Dining Center is a small eating destination across from the University Union. In addition to the deli and the salad bar, College-In-the-Woods offers some noteworthy stations for students to try. Students can customize a dish from Planta, a station offering Mexican dishes that utilize plant-based whole foods. A grill station also prepares cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and other items without any gluten. While College-In-the-Woods is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, the dining hall closes earlier in the day on Fridays and does not open on the weekends.