The Astor D. Rice Foundation's Family and Community Engagement Program is designed to provide students and families with opportunities to develop positive social connections and build wellness skills.

Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti’s office announced a $25,000 grant to support the Astor D. Rice Foundation’s Family and Community Engagement program on Oct. 30.

The grant, provided by Visions Federal Credit Union, will expand the services of the FACE program to benefit a greater number of students. FACE is a 12-week initiative designed to provide Binghamton East Middle School students and their families with opportunities to develop positive social connections, receive mentoring, build health and wellness skills and strengthen family relationships in a nurturing environment. The initiative, which offers child care, transportation and shared meals, aims to improve essential resources for students and their families while facilitating academic and social development during students’ formative years.

Amy Rice, the executive director of the Astor D. Rice Foundation, described the grant’s importance in advancing the program’s mission. She discussed the foundation’s shared family meals during family engagement nights, which provide a space for families to bond and engage in conversation — creating a sense of connection and strengthening relationships.

“With the support of this grant, the FACE program aims to achieve several key goals including facilitating the development of healthy relationships among students, their families, the school and the community at large,” Rice wrote in an email.

The program plays a crucial role in supporting children and families through early intervention initiatives that reduce the risk of involvement in criminal activities. By addressing challenges like poverty, complicated family dynamics and mental health, it works to improve family well-being and provide participants with the resources needed to thrive.

Recognizing these impacts, Rice highlighted the importance of ensuring the program’s long-term success to provide continuous support to families in need.

“To ensure the long-term sustainability of the FACE program, we are focusing on building strong community partnerships and developing a diversified funding strategy that includes grants, donations, and fundraising events,” Rice wrote.

The Visions funding is part of a broader philanthropic initiative that offers extensive support for educators and students. The initiative looks to enhance educational opportunities through community grants addressing local needs and educational and classroom grants through the Visions Loves Educators program, designed to honor educators’ hard work.

In addition to Visions Federal Credit Union, other community stakeholders played a role in administering the grant, including the Binghamton City School District.

“The Rice Foundation utilizes the East Middle School building for the FACE program and school administration assists in recruiting families for the program,” wrote Christopher Whalen, the community relations coordinator for the school district. “This is a terrific program and we’re thrilled that they’re supporting our students and families!”

As the FACE program expands, community members can get involved by volunteering their time and skills to support the program, raising awareness by sharing its positive impact and making tax-deductible charitable contributions to the foundation to support its ongoing initiatives.

“The Astor D. Rice Foundation’s FACE program offers priceless early intervention that undoubtedly changes lives,” Battisti told WNBF, a local radio station. “Creating a new generation for the next generation will place our youth on a positive trajectory equipping them with the skills necessary to have a successful future.”