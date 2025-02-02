A three-story antique mall, Finders Keeperz is a woman-owned business housing 30 independent vendors who find new homes for secondhand jewelry, clothing, books and other household items.

“So many treasures — so little time” is the slogan of a local three-story antique mall called Finders Keeperz. Based in the Southern Tier, this woman-owned, 20,000-square-foot multivendor retail store is full of modern and vintage collectibles, furniture, jewelry and other household or wearable goods.

Formerly known as Avenue Antique Art Galleries, Finders Keeperz is located at 114 Washington Ave. in neighboring Endicott. The family-run business hosts 30 local vendors with different styles and offerings. From everyday practical items like kitchenware and clothing to electronics and antique items, the merchandise is varied and unique across the three floors. Finders Keeperz also maintains designated store sections — including a full library on their third floor and a bargain area on the first floor where everything costs $10 or less.

“This is a great place to find those one-of-a-kind items and pretty much anything else you might be looking for, anywhere from new items to antiques and everything in between,” posted Stack Pro, a local guide in a Google review. “There are three floors to explore and find what you’ve been looking for. Even if you’re not set on what it is you want, you should visit and take a look — there are some great finds to enjoy just seeing.”

Finders Keeperz features many independent vendors, including The Velveteen Vulture, which was started in 2021 by Nicole Brown and her lifelong friend, Tara. Since then, it has grown into various locations throughout the community, including the antique mall.

“A mutual love of vintage, oddities, and a passion for sustainability became a business that helps prolong the lifespan of well-made elements of our past,” Brown wrote. “This allows us to offer uncommon merchandise in unique styles that we hope you love as much as we do. We specialize in vintage clothing, art, ephemera, kitchenware, and wonderfully weird stuff.”

Pipe Dream was unable to reach the owner of Finderz Keeperz, Pam, for comment.

The antique mall had its grand opening event just over five years ago in September 2019, including 50-50 raffles, door prizes, snacks, refreshments and bargain sales. Since its opening, Finders Keeperz has hosted open houses with themes including Holiday, Spring Fling and Applefest — an annual event held during the Village of Endicott’s Apple Fest. Shoppers can win treats and prizes and take advantage of numerous sales during these events.

Finders Keeperz has almost 900 followers on Facebook and has received several public recommendations from various shoppers, including one that said that the store has “great prices” and is “a delight for your senses,” giving the customer service a five-star rating. Another said the antique store is the first place they check whenever they need a prop and that they have found various items for their home and business.

Consumers choose to shop at antique malls for various reasons, including to find various unique items at budget-friendly prices under one roof and to support local businesses.

“Seeking out our extensive secondhand community through the Triple Cities is an easy way to stay within your budget while still maintaining your own stylish individuality,” Brown wrote. “Our area offers multiple small businesses, run by our neighbors, that help to keep our dollars fueling our local economy.”

Other reasons to buy from antique vendors include sustainability, high-quality craftsmanship and the endless variety of items. Many secondhand items, often crafted with more durable material, would otherwise be sent to landfills. By purchasing these items, shoppers give them a second life.

First-time antique shoppers can go in with an idea of what to look for but can also be creative with how items could be repurposed. Every booth is packed with vintage items, so patrons should make sure to look everywhere, from the floor to the often-overlooked top shelves. Experienced shoppers may also be able to help newer buyers navigate the floors for good deals.

Finders Keeperz is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“I had a wonderful time shopping in this unique antique store with truly fair prices,” wrote Leesa Sage, a local reviewer. “The owners are absolutely wonderful and treat you like every customer is valuable. It was a very great shopping trip and I will definitely be back and recommend it highly.”