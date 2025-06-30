After officially launching his campaign in February, Miles Burnett submitted more than 1,000 signatures two months later to qualify for both the Democratic and Working Families Party ballots.

Burnett's campaign released the endorsement list on May 29, which included support from all seven Binghamton City Council members and three current Broome County legislators.

Released on May 29, the endorsement list included all seven Binghamton City Council members and three current Broome County legislators. If elected, Burnett would be the city’s first Democratic mayor since Matt Ryan ‘83, who served from 2006 to 2013 and endorsed Burnett.



“I am so proud to have this impressive group of public servants supporting my candidacy,” Burnett said in a press release. “Their knowledge of government and commitment to local democracy are vital resources to Binghamton and the future Burnett administration.”



“To move our city forward, we need strong, dedicated partners like these folks,” he continued. “Each of these current and former elected officials have gained and nurtured the public’s trust and worked hard to deliver for their constituents.”



The campaign officially launched in February. Burnett, a South Side native, served as deputy chief of staff to State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04 from 2023 to 2024. He also worked as an aide to Andrew Cohen, a former New York City councilman, and the executive director of a nonprofit advancing economic development projects.



At a Feb. 25 kickoff party, Burnett listed several issues he wanted to address as mayor, from public safety to affordable housing. He pledged to hold “absentee and out-of-town landlords accountable” and support expanding home ownership opportunities. Touching on public safety concerns, Burnett stressed the importance of investing in violence prevention programs and mental health resources, along with supporting first responders.



He also shared his vision for supporting the city’s young residents, highlighting mentorship programs and job training as ways to encourage students and youth to live in and contribute to the local community.



“Miles Burnett is running the most exciting Mayoral campaign in a generation,” Michael Dundon, a city council member, wrote to Pipe Dream. “I’ve known Miles since well before he declared his candidacy and know him as an energetic leader with a passion for our community.”



“I’m impressed with his ability to bring people together, understand issues from different perspectives, and put forward common sense solutions,” he continued. “I trust Mayor Burnett to take on issues in the bold, forward-thinking ways our city needs, but has lacked for a long time.”



Ten former city council members also signed the endorsement letter, along with John Hutchings and Karen Beebe, both former county legislators. Beebe is now chair of the Broome County Democrats. Burnett previously received endorsements from the Working Families Party, Citizen Action of New York and the Binghamton University College Democrats.



His opponent, Jared Kraham, is the city’s incumbent Republican mayor. Elected in 2021, Kraham is Binghamton’s youngest mayor. He formally began his reelection campaign in April.



Speaking to supporters at the Phelps Mansion Museum, Kraham listed a series of accomplishments achieved during his term, ranging from housing construction to promoting economic growth.



One issue raised by both candidates is the Good Cause Eviction law, which the council unanimously passed in February to protect tenants against retaliatory or unjustified evictions and sharp rent increases. Kraham vetoed the legislation in March, writing in a letter that “Binghamton is not New York City” and raising concerns with the measure.



The city council overturned Kraham’s veto a few days later, and the Good Cause Eviction law went into effect on April 2.



Burnett told Pipe Dream in February that he supported Good Cause Eviction but that the city should study its effectiveness. On May 20, a request for legislation proposed by Burnett passed into law, which will “begin a process to study the effectiveness of Binghamton’s newly installed Good Cause Eviction Law,” according to a campaign statement.



“Now more than ever, every Binghamton resident deserves a mayor they can trust, a mayor who will put their needs, their families and their communities first when running this city,” the Broome County Democrats wrote to Pipe Dream. “Miles Burnett is that mayor. With his background supporting small businesses, running a nonprofit, and advancing local and state legislation, Miles has the experience and leadership we need.”