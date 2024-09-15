The apartments will be located in the former Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Inc. on 200 Court St.

The new building will include offices for Helio Health that will provide support for those with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Helio Health, a foundation that provides comprehensive health care to those struggling with substance use and mental health disorders, has partnered with Passero, an engineering firm, and Christa Construction to build a new affordable housing complex in Downtown Binghamton.

Announced earlier this year, the apartments will be located in the former Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Inc. on 200 Court St. The 111 units will cater to those at 60 percent of the local median income threshold and provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness and small families, while the building’s office space will treat people with substance use disorders. Renovation and building operation costs are largely financed through state grants and tax credits.

The $44 million project is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $25 billion housing plan, announced in 2023, which was enacted to tackle housing insecurity through the building or preservation of 100,000 affordable homes across the state. Ten thousand homes, including the Helio Health project, will include services for vulnerable populations.

“Court Street Apartments will ensure that more than 100 families and veterans can afford to stay in Binghamton while also repurposing vacant spaces that support the city’s continued revitalization efforts,” Hochul told the Press & Sun-Bulletin in June.

The Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Inc., built in 1947 to provide job assistance and health care to those with physical and mental disabilities, closed in 2011. The development is expected to be completed in 2025.

Out of the 111 planned units, 70 will be one-bedroom units, 18 will be two-bedroom units and 23 will be studio apartments. Along with renovating the three existing buildings in the complex, a three-story addition will be constructed in place of the loading dock on the site. Amenities like a courtyard, community room and fitness center will be available to residents, and each floor will have its own trash room, laundry room and lounge area.

A report by the State Comptroller’s Office found that, in 2022, an estimated three million households in New York experienced housing insecurity. As the cost of living rises, housing cost burdens in New York remain some of the highest in the country for both renters and owners.

Homelessness in New York has also increased in recent years. Five in every 1,000 New Yorkers were reportedly unhoused in January 2023 — more than double the national amount — which the report attributes to an increase in asylum seekers in New York.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said in a June statement to WBNG that housing projects like this one are necessary but can prove difficult to execute.

“A lot of people talk about the need for more housing but, I don’t think a lot of people understand really what it takes to get that done,” Garnar said. “Finding a site, getting the funding, getting the people to build it, finding someone like Helio.”

Binghamton was awarded a pro-housing community designation earlier this year, which is given to local governments working to address the housing crisis in New York. The designation from the governor’s office gives the city priority consideration for $650 million in state discretionary funding.

The office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham elaborated on the designation and reemphasized the city’s commitment to affordable housing. While the Court Street construction is being developed independently, the Mayor has previously announced zoning reforms that would promote affordable housing projects.

“Binghamton needs more housing of all kinds,” Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman wrote to Pipe Dream. “That’s why the Kraham administration has taken steps to make it easier and more affordable to build in Binghamton, and why we’re investing millions in the construction of new units for low-income families. Our designation as a Pro-Housing Community underscores years of work delivering what residents deserve — vibrant neighborhoods with safe, quality homes.”