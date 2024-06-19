BU offers a wide variety of academic and health-based resources to help you succeed physically, mentally and academically.

When adapting to new environments, it is crucial to be aware of the resources provided to ease the transition. You will find several of these at Binghamton University, enabling you to adjust to college life as smoothly as possible.

Academic Resources — Adjusting to college-level courses can be difficult. BU offers many educational resources to help you rise to the challenge and ascend the academic ladder.

University Tutorial Services

UTS aims to foster an understanding learning environment through regular, peer-led tutoring. Certain courses are available for one-on-one and group tutoring sessions. You can also access other tutoring resources like the University Downtown Center’s writing tutoring and the English Language Institute tutoring, which includes tutors trained in English for speakers of other languages, or ESOL. Students can register for sessions through B-Successful.

Information Technology Services

Offering technological support, ITS is the place to go if you are experiencing difficulties with a laptop, iPad or other device. They will be able to evaluate your equipment and brainstorm solutions to fix your problem so you can get back to writing that paper or completing that lab report. Their help desk runs from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays during the fall and spring semesters.

Writing Center

Located in Glenn G. Bartle Library North 2411, the Writing Center assists students throughout the writing process when tackling research papers, cover letters or other academic and professional projects. Students can meet with peer tutors in 45-minute sessions to develop their writing skills and better practices for various assignments. The Writing Center does not simply proofread or edit papers but can assist you in other aspects of writing, like creating outlines, finding sources or fixing structure.

Services for Students with Disabilities

If you are in need of academic accommodations, you may request assistance from the SSD Office, located in University Union Room 119. Staff members communicate with students and instructors to coordinate testing and learning accommodations like extended testing time and assistive technology. To request accommodations, students can register with SSD through their website.

Speaking Center

The Speaking Center, located in the Student Success Center in Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center, helps students improve their public speaking and oral presentation skills. Peer consultants can assist in developing a presentation at different stages — from creating a layout and data visualization to public speaking — and provide helpful feedback.

Health Resources — For many freshmen, being away from home can be difficult, and unexpected physical and mental stresses can occur. Students can access different medical resources for both physical and mental health needs.

Decker Student Health Services Center

Located behind Dickinson Community, the center provides free, confidential care for acute illnesses and injuries. They also offer other essential medical services — including sexual health resources, psychiatric consultations, immunizations and HIV testing — and health education. Patients can schedule in-person or telehealth appointments through the University patient portal. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays throughout the semester.

Harpur’s Ferry

The University’s student-run ambulance service, Harpur’s Ferry is available 24/7 and provides free, confidential emergent care both on and off campus. In an emergency, you can request Harpur’s Ferry after dialing 911 or contact them directly at 607-777-3333.

University Counseling Center

To support students’ psychological well-being, the UCC offers individual, group and urgent counseling to students seeking therapy. Found in Old O’Connor 264, the UCC is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays during the fall and spring semesters. If a student needs long-term support, the clinic provides referral services to connect them with community providers.

Support Empathy Empowerment Kindness, or SEEK

SEEK is a nonemergency helpline that students can reach at 607-777-4357 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night dormitories are open. SEEK is student-run, and those responding to calls are trained through the UCC and the Career Development Centralized Internship program.

Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education Team

The CARE team is available for students who are dealing with challenging times that may lead them to experience further mental health struggles. They offer support, advocacy and referral, opening doors for students to tend to their needs and continue bettering themselves.