Themed "2023: A Record Year," the speech highlighted University achievements in academic excellence, athletic success and research.

On Thursday, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger delivered his annual State of the University address, themed “2023: A Record Year.” He spoke to faculty, staff and students at Watters Theater in the Anderson Center, highlighting achievements in enrollment, academic excellence, athletic success and research.

Stenger began the address by announcing the University’s “record-breaking” enrollment figures. With a total of 18,454 students for the 2023-24 academic year, BU has seen a 3.7 percent increase in enrollment over the past five years. He said that BU continues to attract a diverse range of students, evident in the class of 2027, which saw a record 58,400 applications. International and out-of-state applicants have surged, with 585 new international students representing 50 nations.

Addressing challenges in higher education enrollment, Stenger acknowledged potential future challenges but expressed confidence in the University’s ability to navigate them.

“Continued growth is possible, but it will come with challenges,” Stenger said. “An enrollment cliff in higher education is coming, meaning colleges will be recruiting from a smaller pool of students. But I’m confident that Binghamton’s academic reputation, the programs it offers, its faculty and the value of SUNY’s tuition will maintain the University’s status as a premier destination for students.”

Stenger also discussed the expanding role of BU students on the global stage. Albina Martynenko, a freshman majoring in business administration and Vlada Lisova, a sophomore majoring in accounting, advocated for change in Washington during a Ukraine Action Summit, also helping to found the Ukrainian Cultural Association, which will hold fundraisers to support Ukrainian refugees and assist with their college applications.

Ana Sanchez-Bachman, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in philosophy, Lívia Maciel Braga, who is pursuing a master of science in sustainable communities and Cynthia Tan, a former BU student, represented the University at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, helping with negotiations during a global conference on gender and environmental data.

“Our mission as an institution of higher education is in part to prepare our students to be able to make a difference in the world,” Stenger said. “That our students are making a difference as students speaks to their talents and passion as well as the opportunities our faculty, staff and programs provide.”

Stenger mentioned the Athletics Department winning the America East Commissioner’s Cup in 2023 for the first time in its 22-year Division I history and celebrated the accomplishments of student-athletes in various sports, including conference championships in women’s soccer and volleyball. Student-athletes maintained a 3.42 GPA during the spring 2023 semester, marking the 12th consecutive semester above 3.2.

Proposals from faculty, staff and students will be solicited to refine and reshape University values for the Road Map initiative, which has guided BU for 11 years. Providing additional insight into the campaign’s strategic planning, Stenger highlighted the importance of feedback from the campus community. He also shared news about the progress of the EXCELERATE campaign, which had quickly surpassed its initial goal of $220 million.

Mia Raskin ‘23, a first-year graduate student pursuing a master’s in business administration, spoke about her experience working closely with Stenger in the Road Map program.

“We have a really amazing opportunity to work side by side with [Stenger] as his Road Map interns.” Raskin said. “We help just give our two cents on different initiatives that are happening on campus and use the Road Map as like the steering way of making decisions almost. And so hearing him speak today was really exciting to be a part of this community that continues to grow.”

Stenger elaborated on current and future construction and renovation projects. A new $60 million lecture hall and classroom building are set to be completed by fall 2026, and an expansion of the Chenango Room. Other projects include the construction of the Fieldhouse next to the Events Center, the Charlene and Roger Kramer Welcome Center and a two-story, 75,000-square-foot addition coming to the East Gym that will double the size of the FitSpace and add court space and track. The Bartle Library’s third-floor renovations are expected to be completed this fall.

Expressing confidence in the University faculty’s “ability to continue delivering groundbreaking research,” Stenger touted the FDA’s approval for a drug treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a grant for the Freedom Trail project and recognition for advancements in lithium-ion batteries.

“The idea I want to leave you with as we head into 2024 is that [BU] is on an outstanding trajectory,” he said. “[BU] students are talented individuals who are primed for success. Universities, faculty and staff are doing remarkable work that advances our understanding of the world and inspires students to follow in their footsteps.”