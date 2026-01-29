John R. Gaudet, who served the Binghamton Fire Department for 11 years, was killed on Feb. 12, 2025 while battling a fire that broke out in Downtown Binghamton.

Mayor Jared Kraham, Binghamton Fire Department Chief Alan G. Gardiner and Binghamton Professional Firefighter’s Association President David J. Holleran proposed legislation to rename West End Park to honor John "JR" Gaudet.

Binghamton’s West End Park may be renamed to honor John R. Gaudet, a firefighter who died in the line of duty last year.

Binghamton Fire Department Chief Alan G. Gardiner, Binghamton Professional Firefighter’s Association President David J. Holleran and Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham proposed a resolution to name the park in Gaudet’s honor. Gaudet, an 11-year veteran of the fire department and a former member of the Binghamton University men’s lacrosse team, was killed while responding to a fire that broke out on Main Street last February.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of his death, renaming one of the West Side’s popular green spaces ‘JR Gaudet Memorial Park’ will help ensure JR’s legacy lives on for decades to come,” Kraham, Gardiner and Holleran wrote in the joint statement.

On Feb. 12, a fire broke out in Downtown Binghamton, destroying the buildings at 1 and 3 Main St. While firefighters from multiple departments were battling the fire, a wall collapsed, fatally wounding Gaudet and injuring two others. All three men were transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, where Gaudet was pronounced dead. The other two firefighters later recovered from their injuries.

The University’s men’s lacrosse team honored Gaudet, who played for the team during the 2003-2004 seasons, during an April 2025 match against the University at Albany. Gaudet often practiced lacrosse at West End Park, according to the joint statement.

“The park held special meaning for JR, who grew up practicing lacrosse there and later spent time playing with his three kids,” the statement read. “We’re thankful to the Gaudet family, who provided invaluable guidance on a fitting tribute.”

Statements mourning Gaudet’s death and honoring his life were made by Kraham, Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04 and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo MA ‘84. A GoFundMe page to support Gaudet’s family, including his three children, has raised over $300,000 as of Nov. 19, 2025.

On Nov. 6, Gaudet was honored at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards Ceremony and posthumously received the Tunnel to Towers Stephen Siller Courage Award. Named after a firefighter who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, the award was received by Gaudet’s widow, Felly Gaudet.

“I’m truly honored to accept this on behalf of my wonderful husband, John Gaudet,” Felly said upon receiving the award. “This journey of grief, losing your loved one, the biggest fear that I have is people forgetting him, people forgetting his laugh, his stories, his sacrifice. But tonight you all reminded me that he’s not forgotten, that you also remember him, not just as a hero to his community, but who he was to us, his family.”

A suspect was indicted last March in connection with the fire that killed Gaudet. Patrick K. Shea, 36, was arrested in Kirkwood, New York, after investigators concluded that the fire was started by “human involvement.” Officials then “utilized a multitude of investigative techniques” to gather enough evidence to indict Shea.

Shea, who investigators say has no official address, was arraigned at the Broome County Court and has been detained at the Broome County Jail without bail. Shea was charged with second-degree murder and arson in the fourth degree.

“JR loved this community and left behind an incredible legacy of service,” the joint statement read. “Binghamton will always remember him as a hero who dedicated his life to helping others and making our City a better place.”