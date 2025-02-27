The expansion, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, is projected to create 134 jobs.

BAE Systems, a global manufacturing company specializing in aerospace and defense, will invest $65 million into Broome County’s battery industry.

The investment, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer last week, will expand the company’s Huron Campus in Endicott. A 150,000-square-foot addition will be made, housing a new production line, lab space and offices. With a 2027 expected completion date, the expansion is estimated to create 134 jobs.

“BAE Systems’ decision to further expand its business represents yet another win for New York State and for the Southern Tier, which is laser focused on becoming a global hub for next-generation battery innovation efforts,” Hochul wrote in the press release. “Since taking office, I have remained committed to bringing jobs back to Upstate New York. This incredibly successful company chose to grow its operations here, spurring top-quality, good-paying job creation in the region because they have seen firsthand how hardworking New Yorkers are.”

A facility dedicated to developing high-voltage energy storage systems, which will create a sustainable way of advancing the aviation industry will also be built as a result of the investment. New additions will include pilot production mechanisms, battery cell and energy storage system testing facilities and aftermarket support.

“BAE Systems is a vital part of the Southern Tier economy, with a world-class workforce of over 1200 people, and selecting this area for their major battery production expansion is no accident,” Schumer wrote in the release. “I’m proud of the millions in federal support I’ve delivered — via the American Rescue Plan and my bipartisan CHIPS & Science Act — to the region to make it a global center for battery research and set the stage for today’s announcement.”

The investment follows a Memorandum of Understanding between BAE and Binghamton University, signed last December. Under the memorandum, BAE Systems and the University will explore ways to create manufacturing processes, models and materials for energy storage. The agreement, which also involves SUNY Broome Community College, will center around hiring and career development programs.

“Our collaboration with BAE will provide direct support to our students and faculty working on cutting-edge research,” Ryan Yarosh ‘02, MPA ‘09, the University’s senior director of media and public relations, wrote to Pipe Dream last month. “This partnership further strengthens our position as a national leader in energy research with deep local impact right here in the Southern Tier and surrounding regions.”

Additionally, BAE Systems, BU and SUNY Broome have created a six-week curriculum as an introduction to the energy and engineering management industry. Twenty engineering students have already participated in the course, according to SUNY Broome’s president, Tony Hawkins, and many others are interested.

While the University has previously collaborated with BAE Systems in other research, the memorandum will further solidify the partnership, said Michael Crawford, senior director of engineering at BAE Systems.

“BAE Systems provides a direct conduit to inform areas of use-inspired Research & Development; develop training programs and curriculum content that translate to address industry needs; and provide future workforce development through internships, co-ops and career opportunities in the industry,” Crawford said in a statement to Pipe Dream last month. “This collaboration will further serve to attract, retain, and grow technical talent in our region.”

A main component of the agreement will focus on the National Science Foundation’s Upstate New York Energy Storage Engine, led by the University. The engine aims to establish a battery and energy storage hub in the Southern Tier through workforce development, prototype testing and research. BAE Systems will match career development funds from the Engine and support internships for selected students.

Meera Sampath, the CEO of the NSF Engine, said the vision of the engine is for upstate New York to be “the battery capital of America.” She said the expansion of BAE, as a partner of the University and the engine, will allow for this goal to be achieved.

“We are very excited and very thrilled to see this announcement, because this is really a testimony to the fact that, ‘Hey, there’s all these investments in this region,’ are really accelerating the momentum toward this vision,” Sampath said. “So when BAE Systems expands and they have their battery manufacturing plant here, that is a very big sign that we are moving toward realizing the bigger vision.”