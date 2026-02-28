More than 400 children and their families traversed the Innovative Technologies Complex on Saturday, passing by rows of interactive tables and displays that showcased fun experiments.

To kick off National Engineers Week, the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science invited hundreds of elementary, middle and high school students to participate in fun, engaging STEM-related activities.

Held last Saturday at the Innovative Technologies Complex, the annual Community Day featured rows of interactive tables and displays to introduce and get young people interested in chemistry, engineering, physics and other scientific fields.

“Watson College was thrilled to celebrate Engineers Week by inviting more than 400 local children and their families to campus for Community Day,” Watson Dean Atul Kelkar said in a statement to Pipe Dream. “Dozens of hands-on activities from Watson student groups and others demonstrated STEM principles in a fun and engaging way. The theme for E-Week this year is ‘Transform Your Future,’ and there’s no better way to foster future innovation than by inspiring a love for engineering and science in young people.”

Two sessions, both filled to capacity, were held Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to noon and in the afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Binghamton University’s Rover Team was one of many student organizations and University departments that set up a table for Community Day. Matthew Stancampiano, the team’s chief engineer and a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, told Pipe Dream the group annually competes in the University Rover Challenge hosted in Utah. Student teams are tasked with designing a robotic machine that astronauts could use in the future to navigate Mars, according to the Mars Society website.

Stancampiano said teams have to perform four different missions with the rover, each requiring the robot to retrieve objects and collect soil samples.

“There’s a lot of kids that are asking way more advanced questions than I would have been asking at their age,” Stancampiano said. “So I think that’s really cool, but they’re also really interested in it.”

Other groups also showcased robotic devices on Saturday. The Watson Combat Robotics League brought several of its Mario Party 3D-printed robotic cars on Saturday. McKenzie Viersma, chairperson of the organization and a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, reflected on the importance of introducing young people to applied science and technology.

“I was never really exposed to stuff like this as a kid and I kind of had to figure it out as I got to college and grew up,” Viersma said. “I think having these experiences, it is super helpful for kids, because they get exposed to learning about electronics and soldering and 3D printing from such a young age.”

Separate groups of 20 middle and high school students interested in engineering got to meet and talk with current engineering students and participate in engaging projects that incorporate communication and hands-on building skills.

In the afternoon, the high school cohort broke up into two teams and built model houses that could withstand a flash flood brought on in part by climate change.

The second group won the competition after constructing an elevated house on stilts that withstood a rush of water poured into an aluminum tray that was sloped downward.

At a balcony overlooking the first floor, the University’s chapter of Pi Tau Sigma, a mechanical engineering honor society, hosted an egg-drop challenge where participants had to drop an egg off the balcony without it cracking.

Community Day was sponsored by local organizations, like the Roberson Museum and Science Center, and larger businesses, including BAE Systems and IBM.

“Participating in the university’s Engineering Week was a meaningful opportunity to support and learn alongside students as they explored engineering concepts through hands-on activities and collaborative problem-solving,” Amy Marcho, the Roberson Museum’s education director, told Pipe Dream in a statement. “It was inspiring to witness participants’ curiosity, creativity, and willingness to try new ideas while engaging with real-world STEM experiences. Being part of this event reinforced the importance of creating accessible learning opportunities that encourage exploration, build confidence, and help students see themselves as capable thinkers and innovators.”