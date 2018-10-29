The Island Now Close

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is the Democratic candidate for one of New York’s seats in the U.S. Senate. Before being appointed as senator in 2009 to fill a vacancy left by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Gillibrand served as the representative for New York’s 20th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is originally from Albany, New York, and holds a law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Gillibrand’s campaign did not respond to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire request.

Read more on Gillibrand’s voting record