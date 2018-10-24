Jeffries highlights the importance of voting, significance of NY-22 congressional race

High-profile alumnus, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, ‘92, hosted by Binghamton University’s College Democrats, visited campus on Monday to speak about the importance of civic engagement and political involvement.

Jeffries, who represents New York’s 8th congressional district, specifically highlighted his support for Anthony Brindisi, the Democratic congressional candidate for New York’s 22nd district, which encompasses the cities of Binghamton, Cortland, Rome and Utica. Brindisi is running in a highly competitive race against Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney.

According to Jeffries, it is vital for young voters to turn out for this year’s midterm elections.

“The stakes are very high in this election, and your involvement is incredibly important because there really are two different visions for what we, as Democrats, would like to see in the United States of America and what the other side of the isle, unfortunately, would like to see,” Jeffries said. “We want to move the country forward, some want to turn back the clock. We want to bring people together, they want to tear us apart.”

He also touched on the importance of diversity and the danger of anti-immigrant rhetoric. According to Jeffries, it is especially crucial for people of color to vote and make their voices heard.

“I’m convinced that our diversity is a tremendous strength, not a weakness,” Jeffries said. “We are a nation of immigrants, a gorgeous mosaic of people from all across the world. This is what makes America great.”

According to Jeffries, BU students will have a huge say in New York’s 22nd congressional district, and voting blue could help combat policies implemented by President Donald Trump.

“The only way we’ll have the opportunity to govern is if you elect people like Anthony Brindisi, and Binghamton University, this campus and surrounding area, can make the difference,” Jeffries said. “It’s a critically important difference. Democrats have always delivered on behalf of the American people. We are the party that has given the nation social security, medicare, medicaid [and] a living wage. If you step forward, we are going to be the party that saves our democracy from the existential threat that is Donald Trump.”

Brian Garcia, president of BU’s chapter of College Democrats and a senior double-majoring in economics and history, said the event was intended to rally students for upcoming elections. According to Garcia, he was excited to welcome Jeffries to campus, not only as a speaker, but also as a BU alumnus.

“For one thing, we really love alumni involvement, [and] for another thing, it’s incredibly important that we elect Anthony Brindisi into the house this fall,” Garcia said. “[Brindisi] is a great guy, and Jeffries has been a big supporter of his. Both of them speak to progressive values — not partisan values, not Democratic values, not Republican values — but progressive American values that I think could save our democracy.”

While speaking with students, Jeffries touched on his experiences at the University and explained how they led him to become a politician. Jeffries said he took advantage of leadership opportunities while at BU, becoming the political correspondent for the Black Student Union and the president of his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi.

“Take advantage of leadership opportunities that present themselves in any way, shape or form, even if it’s not explicitly in the political area, and you’ll find that it’s going to benefit you,” Jeffries said. “As a kid from Brooklyn, I never thought that I’d be the first Binghamton graduate ever to serve in the United States Congress.”

Later, he listened to student concerns about local and national issues. Danika McMurray, president of College Democrats of New York and a senior majoring in political science, is a Broome County native and said she is concerned about poverty in the area.

“When I was in high school, I saw classmates go hungry and I knew people who couldn’t pursue higher education because they had to feed themselves,” McMurray said. “They didn’t have time to go to college, which is why I’m so excited to elect Anthony Brindisi to Congress in two weeks. He believes in strong public education, comprehensive health care and protecting the most vulnerable population.”

Elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6. BU students who are registered voters and live on campus can vote in the Mandela Room in the University Union.