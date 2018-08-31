Blake Lucas, 19, planned to study biochemistry

According to a Dateline statement released by Binghamton University on Friday, incoming freshman Blake Lucas, 19, died on Aug. 15 in Jamesville, New York.

Lucas died at Upstate University Hospital after his SUV hit a utility pole and crashed into the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville, according to The Post-Standard. Police say the death has been ruled a suicide.

According to The Post-Standard, Lucas was a graduate of Jamesville-DeWitt High School who was active in theater and enjoyed music and books. Family members said Lucas planned to study biochemistry, according to The Post-Standard.

A celebration of life was held for Lucas in Jamesville on Aug. 21. University officials are encouraging students struggling with loss to contact the University Counseling Center.