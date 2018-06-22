Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger



BU’s seventh president, Stenger has held his position since 2012. Before becoming the president of BU, the Cornell University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumnus was the interim provost and dean of the engineering school at the University at Buffalo. Stenger works to oversee and implement efforts that he believes will improve the University, and is responsible for leading the campus community. The Office of the President can be reached at (607) 777-2131, or at president@binghamton.edu.

Mayor Rich David



David has been the mayor of Binghamton since 2014. Before becoming mayor, David attended Allendale Columbia School in 1994, and later studied communications and political science at St. John Fisher College. David moved to Binghamton in 1998 to begin his career in journalism as a general assignment report for WBNG-TV, and became interested in public service after meeting former Mayor Richard A. Bucci. In 2000, Bucci appointed David as director of community relations. After receiving his Master of Public Administration from BU in 2002 and being appointed as deputy mayor in 2004, David ran in the 2009 mayoral election. He lost to incumbent Mayor Matthew Ryan, but ran again and won in 2013. David was reelected in 2017. The mayor’s office can be reached at (607) 772-7001.

Councilman Conrad Taylor



During his sophomore year at BU, Taylor was elected at 19 years old as a city councilman to represent Downtown Binghamton and Binghamton’s North Side. Officially the youngest elected official in the history of Broome County, Taylor is tasked with drafting and reviewing legislation, overseeing the city budget and addressing constituent concerns. Taylor can be reached at (607) 772-7236, or at district4@cityofbinghamton.com.

Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose



Rose oversees the administration of the Division of Student Affairs at BU. An alumnus of Georgetown University Law Center, Rose is responsible for the development of policies to ensure a safe and nurturing campus environment. His specialties include, but are not limited to, legal issues in higher education, strategic and fiscal planning, educational facility planning, organization change and new program development. Rose can be reached at (607) 777-4788, or at studentaffairs@binghamton.edu.

Student Association (SA) President Jerry Toussaint



Voted into office this past May, Toussaint is the leader of the University’s SA, which is BU’s undergraduate student government. During the election period, Toussaint made plans to create BU Onward, a system to make student feedback processes more efficient. Toussaint is a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law. He can be reached at president@binghamtonsa.org.

Provost Donald Nieman



As provost, Neiman is the chief academic officer of the University and is responsible for the University’s academic and budgetary affairs. He is tasked with collaborating with Stenger to help implement his vision for the University, and ensure finances are in place to do so. Neiman served as dean of Harpur College for four years before becoming the University’s provost in 2012. He can be contacted by emailing dnieman@binghamton.edu.

Multicultural Resource Center (MRC) Director Nicole Surju-Johnson



Surju-Johnson is the leader of the University’s MRC, an organization that aims to educate students on cultural diversity. She is also the associate chief diversity officer in the University’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and is responsible for promoting a culture of diversity on campus. She can be reached at njohnson@binghamton.edu.

Dean of Students April Thompson



As dean of students, Thompson is tasked with working with the student body to give the best possible student experience. Currently, she is rolling out a plan to incorporate a new committee of students into each residence hall to meet with students who infringe on rules, rather than having students meet with the hall’s residential director. Previously, Thompson was the associate dean of the College for Campus Life at Dartmouth College. She can be reached by emailing athomps@binghamton.edu.

Binghamton University Chief of Police Tim Faughnan



Faughnan, who has worked at the University Police Department (UPD) for over 35 years, is currently chief of police, but will soon be transferring to a new position as associate vice president for emergency services. As chief of police, he is responsible for overseeing the operations of UPD and implementing programs to help fight crime. In his new role, he will coordinate emergency services on campus and communicate with off-campus first responders, such as the Vestal Police Department. His replacement has yet to be selected. Students can connect with Faughnan by following @ChiefUPD on Twitter.

BU Council Student Representative Harry Bittker



Bittker, a senior majoring in political science, won the spring 2018 BU Council election by an 18.28 percent margin. He has pledged to reimagine how the BU Council student representative can impact the student body, and plans to begin his term by meeting with University officials and student leaders. He also aims to focus on improving mental health services and student safety. Bittker can be reached through his student email at hbittke1@binghamton.edu.