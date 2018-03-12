Tercero fled to Nicaragua on an international flight

Binghamton police have named Orlando Tercero, 22, as the suspect in the homicide of Binghamton University student Haley Anderson.

Tercero is suspected of killing Anderson, a 22-year-old student at BU, and fleeing to Nicaragua on an international flight, the Binghamton Police Department said on Monday.

Tercero, who was a senior majoring in nursing at BU, had been romantically involved with Anderson and left the United States before her body was discovered, according to police. He is a U.S. citizen.

Anderson, a senior majoring in nursing from Westbury, New York, was found dead at 12:53 p.m. on Friday after police responded to a welfare check at 23 Oak St., a student residence on Binghamton’s West Side. Anderson did not reside in the house. Her death was officially declared a homicide following an autopsy, which was performed on March 10 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death [were] not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” the statement read. “The victim and male student had a previous domestic/romantic relationship. The investigation determined that the person of interest had left the United States by an international air travel flight, prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson’s deceased body.”

In a statement, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said his office will be seeking an indictment from a grand jury in the case, and after one is granted, will file a warrant for Tercero’s arrest. According to Cornwell, the warrant will be presented to the U.S. Department of State, and his office will call on the Nicaraguan government to extradite Tercero.

“Every day, we work to protect Broome County residents, and those living in our community,” Cornwell wrote. “When a life is taken, we will use all available legal procedures and resources to bring justice to the victim; her family; the defendant; and our community.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Binghamton Police Detective Division and assisted by BU’s New York State University Police, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation — Binghamton, New York/New Jersey H.I.D.T.A. Program Resources, the Port Authority Police Department of New York and New Jersey and the Nassau County Police Department.

Classes have been canceled for senior nursing students on Monday, and counseling services will be available.

University officials expressed their condolences to Anderson’s friends and family in a B-Line news addition on Friday evening.

“The Binghamton University community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of senior nursing student Haley Anderson, whose death is being investigated by the Binghamton Police Department,” the news addition read. “During this challenging time, we are offering counseling services for those who wish assistance.”

On Monday, University President Harvey Stenger released a statement on Anderson’s death. In the statement, Stenger said the University community would mourn her loss.

“With the tragic death of senior Haley Anderson, we have lost a beloved and vital member of the Binghamton University family,” the statement read. “Today I had the opportunity to meet with members of Haley’s immediate family and learn more about her as a daughter, sister and loyal friend. Haley was just months away from graduation, with a bright future ahead of her, and it is difficult to comprehend that she will no longer be with us.”

Mario Ortiz, dean of the Decker School of Nursing, also released a statement on Monday. According to Ortiz, the school extends its condolences to Anderson’s family.

“On behalf of the Decker School of Nursing, I want to express our profound sadness at the loss of senior Haley Anderson,” the statement read. “Haley was a wonderful and caring part of the Decker family, with a presence that lifted the spirits of her classmates, faculty and staff. She was known to touch many lives including the patients for which she cared.”