The East Gym FitSpace has begun enforcing its dress code, including no crop tops or short shorts.

In light of the East Gym FitSpace beginning to enforce its dress code, many students on campus have decided to speak out against it.

Binghamton University’s FitSpace has had a dress code in place since 2013, but has started imposing it upon visitors of the East Gym a few weeks ago, multiple students have noted. The dress code prohibits students from wearing any clothes that may expose large amounts of the body, which include ringers, sports bras, croptops and short shorts. Students also cannot wear clothes that may feature a zipper or rivets, as well as clothes made from hard materials, like jeans.

According to Clyde Robinson, the Campus Recreation Services (CRS) director, the dress code has been in place since at least 2013, and was issued to aid in the reduction of the spread of bacteria, diseases and bodily fluids.

“The dress code was implemented to help reduce the potential exposure of our patrons to viruses and skin infections that can be transmitted through contact with equipment,” Robinson wrote in an email. “Best practices in mitigating these risks include implementing barriers between an individual’s skin and equipment. In addition to limiting the risk of skin infections, the policy also helps protect the equipment from degradation by sweat and body oils. Once upholstery has been damaged, it can become a breeding ground for bacteria.”

Many students have reacted negatively to the recent enforcement. One such student is Jenna Leonardi, a member of the Girl Gains Lifting Club and a junior majoring in biomedical engineering, who said she feels the dress code is only being enforced now as a method of controlling students.

“It’s the same thing as last year,” Leonardi said. “They’re just trying to enforce stupid rules and they say it’s for health precautions, but it’s actually just a way to control students. If they really cared about health precautions, they would’ve enforced the mask mandate when that was in place, and they just didn’t. They’re targeting students in general, so they can’t wear anything comfortable. If you’re going to a private gym, a dress code is understandable, but for a public gym that is many students’ only option, it’s unfair.”

Jaceka Aziz, another member of the Girl Gains Lifting Club a freshman majoring in chemistry, suggested that the gyms should not be restricting students from wearing clothes they wear for comfort around campus.

“I definitely don’t think this gym should be allowed to have a dress code, especially with the amount we have to pay,” Aziz said. “I’m paying to go to a gym where I can’t even be comfortable. I think the reasoning, the skin-to-skin stuff, is bullcrap because we’re adults, and we know how to not be on top of one another. Now, if you show an inch of your stomach, they throw you in a green vest and you look like you’re in jail.”

According to Robinson, the CRS is following the same dress code employed at many other schools around the country, in terms of what clothing is permissible in the gym.

“We are an active member of our national organization for collegiate recreation, [the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association], NIRSA,” Robinson wrote. “This past spring and summer, we consulted with a number of colleagues across the region regarding dress code policies in place at other universities. Our dress code policy is the same or very similar to facilities across the country, for the same purpose — maintaining patron health and safety. Currently, any student that comes to the fitness center and is not in dress code-approved attire has been offered a free t-shirt or pinnie to wear versus being sent away. We are trying to be as accommodating as possible.”

Regardless, several students wish to see the enforcement reach an end.

To resolve the matter, Aziz expressed a desire for the dress code to be removed or the gym expanded so there is less of a chance for students to come into close contact.

“If they’re really trying to enforce this dress code because of ‘skin-to-skin contact,’ then expand your gym,” Aziz said. “The people who are usually on top of each other are the ones on the weightlifting side, because the cardio side takes up more than half of the gym and it’s usually empty. People have certain routines they need to do and with the limited equipment, we have to wait longer in the space. Instead of focusing on what we wear, they need to focus on improving their gym — which we pay for.”