Renovations continue in the Glenn G. Bartle Library, the Science buildings and the “Hinman Hill” project.

Construction is continuing on the Binghamton University campus as the fall semester begins.

Renovations include ongoing work being done on the third floor of the Glenn G. Bartle Library, Science buildings and the “Hinman Hill” project. A new renovation on Old Rafuse Hall was also confirmed to have begun on Aug. 22, according to a B-Line announcement.

In addition to these construction plans, the University is also progressing with completely ridding the campus of asbestos, including inside Bartle Library, which is a lengthy operation according to Bryan Field, communications officer for the BU Libraries.

“[BU] is required to post notices whenever asbestos abatement is taking place,” Field wrote in an email. “The removal process requires any area containing asbestos to be contained and continuously monitored and tested before, during and after the process to ensure safe removal.”

Field also explained that there are plans to give the third floor of Bartle Library an entirely new look, as well as update the more technical areas in an attempt to make the space as efficient as possible.

“This project entails a complete gut and renovation of the Library South third floor, including asbestos abatement and installation of new flooring, ceilings and lighting,” Field wrote. “Mechanical systems serving the area will be replaced or upgraded including air handlers and chillers. The energy management system will also be upgraded, so energy systems can be better managed and costs reduced.”

The upgrades on the Bartle Library are still set to include a Digital Scholarship Center and also provide additional areas for studying and collaboration. Construction on the third floor of Bartle Library began in Nov. 2021 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

The “Hinman Hill” project was initiated by a group of professors and university administration. The idea was revisited this past year with the slowing of COVID-19, according to Paola Mignone, assistant vice president for residential experiences, who expressed hope that the completed project will be a beneficial place for students to meet with one another.

“The idea behind ‘Hinman Hill’ started with the desire to provide additional spaces for Hinman [College] students to congregate, spend time together and build community,” Mignone wrote in an email. “The space can be used for social activities, meetings, performances and learning activities. The ‘Hinman Hill’ will provide an additional space that supports community events, traditions and student engagement.”

Mignone anticipates that the project will be completed by Homecoming this October.

Karen Fennie, communications specialist of Physical Facilities, said the recently completed work on Science II and IV is part of the plan to update all of the Science buildings. If state funding permits, construction will likely continue onto Science III next, according to Fennie.

Fennie explained the type of work being done to the Science buildings.

“We are making them more energy efficient by installing new windows and exterior metal paneling,” Fennie wrote in an email. “The buildings also get new electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems and roofs. Labs, offices, conference [rooms] and other spaces are being renovated/updated.”

Old Rafuse Hall will be getting similar renovations to the other campus areas, with work having begun earlier this month. Fennie said that without any delays, construction on Old Rafuse Hall is set to be completed in Aug. 2023. She also added that Lot B will not be available for parking until the renovations are finished.

Hira Yousuf, a senior majoring in biochemistry, said she believes the need for more renovations across campus is likely a result of missed construction during COVID-19.

“[BU] has different projects going on all the time, [and] I don’t know if it’s because I’m lucky, [but] they haven’t really gotten in my way that much,” Yousuf wrote. “I know with the [Hinman Dining Center] my freshman year, everyone would complain about the noise and I would make sure to keep my distance, so the noise wouldn’t bother me. The [Bartle Library] renovation can be a lot and with that being one of the few libraries on campus, and with the noise, it is one that I wish would be completed when many students aren’t on campus.”

Other students agreed that the construction does not seem to be affecting them much and is avoidable. Katherine Simon, a junior majoring in human development, said she hopes the renovations will benefit future students after she graduates.

“I don’t spend any time in the Science buildings or really by the [Hinman Hill] at all,” Simon wrote. “The construction in [Bartle Library] is a little inconvenient due to how long it’s been happening. It’s a challenge to do group work in many places in the library where you hear the construction going on, so I’ve resorted to working elsewhere. I mainly do group work at the Union Undergrounds, but space fills up quickly. The Science Library is also an option, but a quieter place so doing group work here isn’t common.”

Lauren Parrotta, a sophomore majoring in accounting, was not thrilled to see that the third floor of Bartle Library will not be completed until nearly her senior year but was optimistic about the other projects.

“I’m happy to see new changes being brought to campus,” Parrotta wrote. “I’m excited for the Hinman Hill project to be completed, as it’ll be fun to sit outside and fully enjoy [Hinman College]. I do wish they fixed the ground on the Spine and near Hinman [College] over the summer. I feel like construction is constantly happening, but just like anything, our campus is a work in progress.”