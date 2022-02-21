The presentation was developed by the Title IX Office, in collaboration with the Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education (CARE) Team and the Office of Student Conduct.

Campus community members of any size group can request the 30-minute presentation.

Students now have a new way to learn about resources offered by Binghamton University’s Title IX Office.

According to a recent Dateline announcement, the University’s Title IX Office has created a presentation to educate campus members of available resources, developed in collaboration with the Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education (CARE) Team and the Office of Student Conduct. The presentation can be requested by groups of any size and be presented by any of the three offices.

The Title IX Office aims to provide support to students who have experienced instances of sexual assault, domestic violence and instances of stalking, according to its website, and seeks to help students continue to navigate both college activities and employment in the years afterward.

According to Title IX Coordinator Andrew Baker, the Title IX Office already offers programming to the campus community, reaching over 1,000 attendees each year. The new presentation aims to assist a broader group of students.

“Most of these presentations are customized for the specific audience we are reaching,” Baker wrote in an email. “This presentation was developed as a short, introductory presentation focused on some of the topics in and around Title IX work that a wide group of individuals would find informative.”

According to Baker, the presentation takes the form of a 30-minute PowerPoint and includes information on topics such as BU’s amnesty policy, changes to Title IX and resources available on and off campus.

Past presentations offered by the Title IX Office include topics such as the Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center (VARCC), as well as presentations on responding to disclosures.

Rachel Beckman, a senior majoring in biology, is co-president of Domestic and Oppressive Violence Education (DOVE) — a group that seeks to provide both educational resources to the student body and serve as a safe place for survivors.

Beckman said she would like to see Title IX programming include more information on reporting Title IX violations, as well as programming on different platforms.

“Although providing Title IX presentations to groups upon request is a great first step, it would be helpful if Title IX information was more readily available to all students,” Beckman wrote in an email. “While I also appreciate that the presentations are broken down to make the material more digestible and relevant to specific audiences, it might reach more students if updates and information about Title IX at [BU] were accessible over an official social media account as well.”

Alexandra Miranda, a senior triple-majoring in human development, sociology and Latin American and Caribbean area studies, said Title IX programming can include additional initiatives.

“For example, students actively participating in off-campus Greek Life where we have seen more cases of sexual and interpersonal violence, are not the group receiving this education,” Miranda wrote in an email. “Overall, I want to make it clear that a simple slideshow is not enough to make progress on issues related to Title IX, this needs to be a community-led effort and center [around] marginalized groups.”

Baker said all campus community members are encouraged to make use of Title IX programming.

“Our offices encourage all students and employees to use presentations such as this to learn how to respond compassionately and effectively to reports of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault/harassment and stalking,” Baker wrote. “We are always looking for opportunities to meet students, clubs, teams and organizations, as it can be valuable for students to be able to put a face with an office, and we always enjoy having the opportunity to meet and hear from students.”

Students interested in requesting a presentation can contact Andrew Baker at abaker@binghamton.edu, or Amy Zieziula, deputy Title IX coordinator, at azieziul@binghamton.edu.