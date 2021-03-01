Renovations in Science 4 to be completed by fall 2021, Science 2 by 2022

After COVID-19 delayed construction on campus, renovations for Binghamton University’s Hinman Dining Hall and Science buildings are now drawing to a close.

After a yearlong delay, Hinman Dining Hall is anticipated to be completely renovated by summer 2021, a few months earlier than previously reported last semester. At the same time, Science 2 and Science 4 are undergoing necessary maintenance and renovations.

The completed Hinman Dining Hall will include three floors with 26,500 square feet of new space, which will include a student lounge, retail operation, restrooms and programming space, according to Katy Perry, assistant director of Hinman College.

“Students can look forward to a variety of lounge, programming and study spaces, as well as a convenience store, a Starbucks franchise, a Mediterranean-themed ‘Garbanzo’s’ and a maker’s space where they can express their culinary creativity,” Perry wrote in an email. “The dining hall will also have a showstopper rooftop terrace, making it unique from every other building on campus.”

In addition, the Hinman College Council has added a time capsule to the walls of the dining hall to commemorate this moment for the community.

Samreen Khan, an undeclared freshman, said she was looking forward to the completed dining hall.

“Although the lack of a dining hall has been inconvenient, especially since Smith Hall is literally right next to it, the walk to [Appalachian Collegiate Center] isn’t too bad,” Khan said. “I don’t think I’ve felt that construction has been too noisy or obstructive, although some mornings I wake up to the sounds of construction machines. I think I’m most excited for the garden terrace area in the dining hall plans, it seems like it would be a serene place to study and hang out.”

The west side of Science 4 is being renovated to improve offices, labs and support space. New electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems are being added and will provide support to allow for renovations to begin in Science 3. Science 4 renovations are expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

Science 2 is currently under construction, as floors three through eight are being gutted and renovated. Maintenance issues, such as the presence of asbestos, are being addressed, and new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are being added. The Science 2 tower exterior has been reclad and new windows have been installed. Science 2 renovations are expected to be finished by the middle of 2022.

According to Karen Fennie, communications specialist at Physical Facilities, these renovations were needed and long overdue.

“The reason for both projects was to update them to meet current and future programs/demands,” Fennie wrote in an email. “The spaces had not undergone substantial renovation since they were constructed in the 1960s. They especially needed critical maintenance updates.”