Below is a list of on- and off-campus as well as online sexual health resource centers that Binghamton University students can visit for various sexual health needs.

ON CAMPUS:

Decker Student Health Student Services Center at BU

4400 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, NY 13850

(607) 777-2221

This site offers several forms of male and female contraception, including oral contraception, Depo-Provera injection, also known as the “birth control shot,” and internal condoms. The center also has generic version of Plan B available for purchase at a reduced cost. Decker also offers free sexually transmitted infection (STI) and HIV testing, routine pap smears, pelvic and breast examinations, pregnancy testing, post-abortion examinations and diagnosis and treatment of physical ailments. Additionally, free safe-sex kits are available to all students and can be delivered directly to a student’s address. Students should contact the office via telephone and speak to a nurse practitioner to determine eligibility, as some of these services may require additional payments.

Health Promotion and Prevention Services (HPPS)

Third floor of Old O’Connor Hall

(607) 777-2254

hpps@binghamton.edu

The HPPS offers health education that aims to teach students about how to build healthy habits they can use in everyday life. The health education offers a peer education program called Real Education About College Health (REACH). The peer educators talk to their fellow students, providing information and tips on various topics, including sexual risk reduction and mental health counseling. Free safe-sex kits are also available through HPPS to all students and can be delivered directly to a student’s address.

Rainbow Pride Union (RPU)

UUW-302

director@binghamtonrpu.com

RPU is a student organization dedicated to providing a safe space to the LGBTQ+ community on campus. The office has male and female condoms, dental dams, lube and safe-sex information available to all students. More information on office hours are available on the website: http://www.binghamtonrpu.com/.

OFF CAMPUS:

Southern Tier Women’s Health Services

149 Vestal Pkwy. W., Vestal, NY 13851

(607) 785-4171

This location offers abortions and abortion care, birth control, access to emergency contraception, STI and HIV testing and treatment, miscarriage treatment, ultrasounds and more. Treatment requires insurance, and financial assistance is available for cash fees.

Family Planning of South Central New York Binghamton

117 Hawley St., Binghamton, NY 13901

(607) 723-8306

Family Planning of South Central New York has five health centers throughout south-central New York and offers same-day or next-day appointments. The location offers various resources, such as contraception, STI and HIV testing, cancer screenings, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines and more. The organization does not offer abortive services but will give referrals to nearby abortion clinics. More information about pricing can be found by calling or on their website: https://fpscny.org/.

Planned Parenthood – Ithaca Health Center

620 W. Seneca St., Ithaca, NY 14850

(607) 273-1513

This location is about an hour away from Binghamton, NY, and offers abortive services, contraception, emergency contraception, STI and HIV testing and vaccines, men’s health services, LGBTQ+ services and more. The center takes insurance but also offers financial assistance from state-funded programs and lower fee scales.

Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP)

22 Riverside Dr., Binghamton, NY 13905 and 277 Main St., Johnson City, NY 13790

(607) 798-1706

STAP offers free male and female condoms, dental dams, lube and hepatitis and LGBTQ+ education. All services are free and confidential. The Johnson City location offers the same resources, as well as STI and HIV testing.

ONLINE SERVICES:

There are many websites that offer contraception that can be directly mailed to students through insurance or at a low cost. These services may be used to refill existing prescriptions or receive new prescriptions.

NURX

1 (800) 321-6879

NURX offers birth control, migraine treatment, STI testing, genital and oral herpes treatment, emergency contraception, HIV prep and HPV screenings. More information about pricing can be found on their website at https://www.nurx.com/.

The Pill Club

(772) 217-4557 or text 44872

The Pill Club delivers birth control directly to your door for free with insurance and offers a low price for those without insurance. Those who subscribe are eligible to receive packages that include birth control, self-care products, stickers, contraception and sweet treats. Personalized ongoing care is also available with their licensed medical team via text or phone call. More information about pricing can be found on their website at https://thepillclub.com/.

SimpleHealth

support@simplehealth.com

SimpleHealth offers an online option for students to fill out medical history and personal preferences. With this information, your doctor can prescribe a birth control brand that will be safe and effective and will be shipped directly to your location with free refills. There is a one-time consultation fee of $20, which covers the doctor’s time. Birth control is $0 with most insurance and starts at $15 per month without.

For information and resources pertaining to sexual assault or title IX support, visit here.