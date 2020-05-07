Idan Greenstein, a junior majoring in computer and electrical engineering, passed away on Tuesday. He was an active member of the BU Pep Band and Chabad at Binghamton.

Idan Greenstein remembered for his kindness, exciting personality

Idan Greenstein, a junior majoring in electrical engineering, has passed away, according to a B-Line statement released Thursday afternoon.

Greenstein died unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to his obituary page. He was a prominent member of the BU Pep Band and Chabad at Binghamton. Greenstein, the youngest of four children, was also the third member of his family to attend BU.

Many students learned of Greenstein’s passing on Wednesday through social media posts from both groups, where they expressed their mourning over the student’s death. The BU Pep Band wrote a tribute to Greenstein in a Facebook post. Greenstein was a drummer for the band and was set to become its vice president for the 2020-21 school year.

“Idan brought so much life and excitement to the group and to every single event,” the BU Pep Band wrote on its Facebook page. “He was a friend to everyone. He will be deeply missed, and we will never forget our memories with him or his unending kindness. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

He was also a dedicated member of Chabad at Binghamton. Rivkah Slonim, education director of Chabad at Binghamton, said Greenstein was a humble leader and an inspiration.

“He was an extraordinary light, truly,” Slonim said. “He touched thousands of people, spearheading many events. Idan was a person you could always depend on. If you needed something done, he would be there. He was a very beloved person.”

Greenstein was also enrolled in the University’s 4+1 program. Megan Konstantakos, Greenstein’s academic advisor in the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, said Greenstein was a bright and strong student dedicated to his campus activities.

This marks the second BU student death this year. Max Martinez, a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, passed away in February.

According to Chabad at Binghamton’s Facebook page, the organization is collecting donations for Greenstein’s family. To donate, visit this website or Venmo @Chabad-Binghamton and note: ‘Idan Greenstein.’

Greenstein’s funeral took place virtually on Thursday at 10 a.m. Shiva, a Jewish practice of mourning for seven days after the burial, will be held virtually from Thursday, May 7 to Wednesday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. via this link; Friday, May 8 to Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m. via this link and Friday, May 8 to Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m. via this link. These times are excluding Friday evening and all day Saturday.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.