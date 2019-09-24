Peart-Wright, 23, is the third BU student to die this year

LinkedIn Brandon Peart-Wright, 23, of Rockville Centre, New York, was a senior majoring in political science. Close

This article was updated at 5:07 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Binghamton University student Brandon Peart-Wright, a senior majoring in political science, was found dead on Monday, according to a B-Line statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

Peart-Wright, 23, of Rockville Centre, New York, transferred to the University in 2018 after attending Nassau Community College for two years. At BU, he was involved in the TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program as a mentor and writing tutor for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Peart-Wright also was a member of the BU Model UN Club and spent time volunteering at The Vineyard Church, a religious congregation in his hometown.

Peart-Wright was found dead in Palisades Hall of Hillside Community, according to several residents of the building. The University declined to comment on the nature of Peart-Wright’s death.

Peart-Wright is survived by his parents, Almando Wright and Denva Peart. In the B-Line statement, his family stressed that Peart-Wright was a person who often focused on helping others live a better life.

“Brandon had a big heart and would always find ways to help others and treat them with respect and compassion,” the statement read. “He had a love for skiing and a passion for music, foreign affairs, politics and history.”

Peart-Wright’s death marks the third student death this year. Clive Takudzwa Chakavarika, a senior majoring in neuroscience, died in May of unknown causes, and an accidental drowning incident took the life of Calistus Anyichie, a rising sophomore majoring in political science and a forward on the Binghamton men’s basketball team, in July.

Campus officials are urging students and staff struggling with Peart-Wright’s death to reach out to the Dean of Students office and the CARE Team.