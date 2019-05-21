Death of Clive Takudzwa Chakavarika, 21, is the first at BU since November 2018

Binghamton University senior Clive Takudzwa Chakavarika recently died, according to a B-Line announcement released by the University on May 20.

Chakavarika, who was set to graduate over the weekend, majored in integrative neuroscience. He is survived by his parents and his two brothers, one of which, Trevor Chakavarika, is a rising sophomore at BU.

It is unclear when or how Chakavarika died. The University declined to comment further on the death.

Ryan Yarosh, senior director of media and public relations at BU, wrote in an email that the University is mourning the loss of Chakavarika.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Clive’s family, friends and classmates, all of whom are dealing with unimaginable loss,” Yarosh wrote.

Campus officials are urging students and staff struggling with Chakavarika’s death to reach out to the Dean of Students Office and the CARE Team.

Chakavarika’s death marks the first death at the University since November 2018, when Albert Cruz, a senior majoring in English, was found collapsed in his dorm room in Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods. Cruz died of natural causes. In 2018, BU saw seven student deaths, including two student murders.