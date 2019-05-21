Move-in day

On Sunday, Aug. 18, new students will begin moving into their residence halls and kick off their college careers. For returning students living on campus, move-in day will be held a day later on Monday, Aug. 19. Although classes don’t start for another couple of days, the earlier move-in date is designed to give incoming students a little time to settle in and check out everything Binghamton University has to offer. For students who may need to move in earlier than the official dates, applications to do so will open in early summer.

First day of classes

This year, classes start on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Although there isn’t much time between move-in day and the first day of classes, professors primarily spend the first couple of days easing into the semester by reviewing the syllabus, which includes going over course policies, important deadlines and general expectations for the class.

University Fest

At the end of August, the Peace Quad will be packed with rides, food and music for this year’s University Fest. Although an exact date has yet to be announced, the event will feature tabling by University departments, clubs and other student organizations, with services provided by local vendors.

Homecoming weekend

This year’s Homecoming weekend will be held from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, featuring tailgating and numerous anniversary events. This year, the Decker School of Nursing and women’s athletics will be celebrating their 50th anniversary, while Harpur College will be celebrating its 70th anniversary. All alumni, their families and families of current students are invited.

Family weekend

From Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, families of students are invited to spend the weekend with their student and enjoy activities sponsored by the University. Families can pay a registration fee and go to open houses, faculty lectures and tours with food and refreshments. Registration opens in the early summer and families are advised to book hotel and travel accommodations early on.