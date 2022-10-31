Mark Whalen is a Democrat running for reelection to be the Broome County Legislator of District 15. Prior to being appointed to the position in 2014 and reelected in 2020, Whalen represented the East Side and eastern South Side of Binghamton for a total of 22 years. Whalen served as the Chairman of the Legislature between 2007 and 2008, and has chaired the Finance, Transportation and Personnel Committees. Whalen graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a bachelor of arts in economics and business management.

Whalen could not be contacted by Pipe Dream.