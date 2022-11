Sourced by facebook.com Kelly Wildoner Close

Kelly Wildoner is the Republican candidate for Broome County’s 3rd district in the Broome County Legislature. Wildoner was first elected to the legislature in 2012 and was reelected in 2020 as a representative of District 3. Wildoner is currently the chairman of the economic development, education and culture committee. Wildoner is also a member of the finance committee and the personnel committee.

Wildoner could not be reached for comment.