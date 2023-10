Sourced from facebook.com Close

Sophia Resciniti is the incumbent councilmember for the Binghamton City Council’s second district, and she is the Republican and Conservative candidate in the upcoming election. Representing parts of BInghamton’s West Side, Resciniti is a licensed clinical social worker, and she served as a former director of field education for Binghamton University’s social work program.

Resciniti did not respond to Pipe Dream’s Election Issue candidate questionnaire.