Kinya Middleton is the Democratic and Working Families candidate for the Binghamton City Council’s second district. Middleton works as the general manager of a grocery store in Binghamton’s North Side and serves on the Community Development Advisory Committee, which advocates for the needs and interests of residents in the city’s yearly planning process. Questionnaire responses have been edited for clarity.

1. What motivated you to run?

My children initially, but it’s deeper than that. In my opinion, the current City Council isn’t putting the community’s best interest first.

2. How does your background and previous experience make you a strong candidate for this position?

I’m currently the general manager of the Greater Good Grocery store in a food desert on the North Side of Binghamton. I work everyday in the community every single day. So many people feel lost because they feel like nobody is listening or they don’t have access to direct help.

3. What do you believe are the biggest issues facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address them?

The [second] district and Binghamton as a whole has a serious housing problem. I think we should first educate ourselves about the crisis, so we can get a general understanding about it. Also, people who are currently experiencing this issue should share the experiences they are having with affordable and safe housing.

4. Many students and community members are concerned about increasing prices, including housing and household essentials. How do you plan to address these concerns?

I first think that the city and [Binghamton] University need to build a better partnership with one another to discuss what’s currently going on.

5. Why should students and young people vote for you?

They should vote for me because I honestly feel like I’m the best person for this job and [to] put the community first.