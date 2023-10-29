Sourced from facebook.com Close

Paul Battisti, a local defense attorney, is the Republican and Conservative candidate for Broome County District Attorney. Originally from Broome County, Battisti completed his undergraduate studies from Siena College and earned his law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. With a focus on criminal defense law, he has nearly two decades of experience spanning the municipal, county, state and federal levels. Questionnaire responses have been edited for clarity.

1. What motivated you to run?

I’m running for six reasons — my wife and our five children. I want them to feel safe, and I want the same for every family and resident in Broome County. Over the last several years, crime rates are up, families feel less safe and fentanyl is killing people. It has to stop. I’m running for District Attorney to bring common sense solutions that make our community safer.

2. How does your background and previous experience make you a strong candidate for this position?

Over nearly two decades as an attorney, I’ve handled thousands of cases in federal, state, county and municipal courtrooms across New York [state]. I have the experience and priorities that Broome County needs leading the District Attorney’s Office.

3. What do you believe are the biggest issues facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address them?

Opioids are still a huge issue across Broome County (and throughout the country). We need to crack down on dealers who are peddling poison on our streets. However, we also must differentiate between those who deal drugs for profit and those who are fighting the scourge of substance misuse. When appropriate, I will strongly advocate for the use of Drug Court and other alternatives to help those who truly want to break the cycle of addiction and become productive members of our community. Similarly, anyone who has spent time working in our criminal justice system can see that there’s significant room for improvement in how we deal with mental health. Like with substance misuse, I believe that we can use alternative mental health treatment options to help those who need help rather than simply locking them up, releasing them and waiting for them to re-offend.

4. Many students and community members are concerned about increasing prices, including housing and household essentials. How do you plan to address these concerns?

This question isn’t relevant to the Office of District Attorney.

5. Why should students and young people vote for you?

There’s no one simple solution to eradicate crime in Broome County, but working together, we can accomplish big improvements over the next four years. I respectfully ask the voters of Broome County to cast their ballots for me in this year’s important local election for District Attorney.