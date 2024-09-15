The film is an exploration into society's beauty standards.

“Uglies,” based on the book series by Scott Westerfeld, aired on Netflix on Sept. 13. The film’s main message centers self-discovery and acceptance.

The film, starring Joey King and Chase Stokes, is set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian world where people are surgically altered to exist without physical flaws. These people, called the Pretties, are kept in a bustling city where they are celebrated for their looks. Those who are still awaiting the operation, called the Uglies, are confined in bleak dormitories and are treated poorly. The story follows Tally Youngblood (King) and her realization of the damaging reality of the world she lives in.

King does a phenomenal job in her depiction of Tally. Not only does her acting fuel the film’s message of finding yourself among a world of robotic societal norms, she makes the viewer feel what the character is feeling — though she’s not the only cast member who brought their A game. The rest of the cast provides equally outstanding renditions of their characters. Stokes, who plays Tally’s best friend, Peris, is one of the ones who underwent the procedure. His brainwashed and robot-like demeanor causes a sort of ghastly reality of what they are experiencing. Brianne Tju, who plays Shay, sets the movie in motion with her rebellious tendencies and desire to go against the norms. She embodies a character who is not only a great friend, but a real fighter who knows what she wants and goes for it.

The visual effects provide an out-of-this-world experience that places the viewer straight into the dystopian world. The setting is complete with the inclusion of futuristic technology, such as rings that deliver cupcakes when asked and mirrors that morph your face just by looking into it. The landscape is so incredibly detailed that it is hard to believe it isn’t real.

A gloomy atmosphere is depicted through the visuals, which adds to the overall feelings of dehumanization. Song choices seem to have been carefully chosen to fit each emotion in the scene as well. They range from upbeat, exciting rock songs to more solemn and reflective beats depending on the situation. Rather than the film using songs by widely-known artists, they feature smaller ones such as Maggie Rogers, Yonaka and MILCK, (1) which gives the film a more intimate feel. The tracks are impassioned and further encapsulate the aura of the film.

Very rarely does a film cause this much deep reflection on the state of the world and society. “Uglies” dives into the idea that one’s worth is solely based on how they look. It embodies major issues of lacking personal values and the importance of choosing your own lifestyle. There is a powerful implication of rejecting modernity and formulating one’s values rather than blindly following societal standards. Not only is this relevant to the modern world, but it can be said that it’s something most people need to hear in this day and age.

“Uglies” truly has it all — incredible acting, captivating visuals, profound and relevant messages and elements of love, friendship and the process of finding yourself.

Rating: 5/5