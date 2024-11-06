Tyler, the Creator's seventh studio album strays from his previous projects and leans toward a quieter energy, with a focus on creating a cohesive journey.

Tyler, The Creator’s latest album, “CHROMAKOPIA,” came out on Oct. 28, and it’s a masterclass in his ability to weave personal themes with experimental tunes. From the first track, “St. Chroma (feat. Daniel Caesar),” Tyler sets a soft, atmospheric tone that feels both cinematic and introspective. Tyler seems to have leaned into a more reflective side, showing his growth as an artist willing to blend his raw storytelling with an intricately crafted sound.

Some highlights of the album — “Darling, I (feat. Teezo Touchdown),” “Sticky (feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne),” “Take Your Mask Off (feat. Daniel Caesar & LaToiya Williams),” “Tomorrow” and “Balloon (feat. Doechii)” — stand out for their emotional weight and replay value.

“Darling, I” has a beat that pulls you in, and Teezo’s vocals add an almost haunting quality. Tyler launches on a personal journey, but while there’s some soul-searching, the resolution feels familiar, like he’s circling back to some emotional ground. It’s refreshing in its honesty and feels authentic to his style, but there’s also a subtle sense of what if — as though the journey could have pushed even further into new territory.

“CHROMAKOPIA” has a clear and focused theme, with a theatrical feel that makes it unfold almost like a play. Unlike Tyler’s last three albums, though, it is not an immediate hit. The teasers and promos hinted at something darker and more intense, so some may expect a rougher, chaotic vibe. Instead, Tyler delivers a gentler, more introspective album, swapping explosive moments for softer, reflective ones. This quieter energy may be different from what fans expected, but it’s obvious Tyler has crafted something personal and thoughtfully paced.

Listening to “CHROMAKOPIA” is reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” where it’s less about catchy moments and more about the album as a whole, thought-provoking experience. It has a layered depth that makes you appreciate its artistic choices the more you listen. As the album unfolds, you notice how carefully each track is put together, creating a journey that connects all the songs.

“CHROMAKOPIA” may take time to settle in with fans with its much slower pace, but as people adjust to its quieter, reflective tone, its reception may only grow fonder. It’s not an album that tries to shock or dazzle fans but instead rewards those who take the time to sit with it. Tyler has once again crafted a body of work that feels intentional and purposeful — an album that might not have immediate mass appeal but will resonate deeply with those who tune into its quieter magic. With “CHROMAKOPIA,” the biggest revelations came in soft, steady waves rather than explosive crescendos.

Rating: 3.75/5