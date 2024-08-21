After spending nearly a decade in the music industry, indie-pop singer Chappell Roan became an overnight success.

Whether the name Chappell Roan rings a bell or not, songs like “Good Luck, Babe!,” “HOT TO GO!” and “Pink Pony Club” have become impossible to avoid as of late.

In the past few months, the pop artist emerged into the mainstream and continues to be a rising musical sensation, taking the music industry by storm with her indie-pop songs, bold and emotive performances and extravagant drag-inspired aesthetic. Seemingly, she gained her newfound fame overnight — going from being a somewhat unknown to topping the charts in a matter of weeks. However, while this pop star is currently achieving remarkable success, her journey to the top was undoubtedly a long one.

Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz in Willard, Missouri, Roan’s music focuses on romantic relationships, sex and coming-of-age as a queer woman. While she put out music as a teenager in her debut album “School Nights,” Roan’s single “Pink Pony Club” — released in 2020 and again as part of her album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” — was her first critical success that earned her attention in the music industry. The pop anthem was inspired by Roan’s move from her small midwestern hometown to Los Angeles and follows a girl who leaves home to dance at the titular “Pink Pony Club.” To its core, the song is about finally feeling like you belong, and that struck a chord for listeners both old and new.

“I grew up thinking being gay was bad and a sin,” Roan said in an interview with The Guardian. “I went to the gay club once and it was so impactful, like magic. It was the opposite of everything I was taught.”

The singer remained largely unknown at the time, especially since “Pink Pony Club” was released in the midst of COVID-19 and she was dropped from her record label. However, Roan was finally able to gain momentum through the release of her album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” in September 2023 and opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour. Videos of her performances blew up on TikTok throughout the beginning of this year, leading to a boom in Roan’s popularity and the singer becoming a Billboard Hot 100 charting artist.

While her campy pop songs and clever lyrics have captured audiences, Roan’s unique sense of style and attitude has undoubtedly bolstered her success and made her immediately recognizable. According to Roan, her stylistic choices are inspired by various drag queens like Sasha Colby and Violet Chachki. In an interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast, Roan expressed how a discussion backstage with a drag queen named Crayola inspired her to embrace her iconic stage persona.

“She was like, ‘Honey, you are a drag queen. You’re not just getting makeup on, you’re a drag queen,’” Roan said. “That was very altering, there was something that switched. I really have taken that on as an identity and it’s been very freeing.”

Following the April release of her hit single “Good Luck, Babe!” and the song reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, Roan’s fame has continued to rise. Without a doubt, her set at Coachella stole the show as the audience sported cowboy hats and danced in sync to the cheerleader song “HOT TO GO!” while she danced around the stage in an extravagant pink butterfly costume.

Her performance at the Governors Ball, where she took to the stage in drag while dressed as the Statue of Liberty, became one of the biggest stories from the music festival. Roan used this performance and costume to advocate for the rights of oppressed groups throughout the United States in a speech about freedom.

Roan has performed in other music festivals, such as Lollapalooza, where her audience size was comparable to headliners such as Blink-182.

“Chappell’s performance was the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen,” a spokesperson for Lollapalooza told CNN. “It was a magical moment added to Lolla’s DNA.”

Over the summer, Roan was able to further secure herself as a pop star with remarkable talent and stage presence, even being compared to legends like Kate Bush and Lady Gaga. With Roan’s music and fame continuing to advance, it is clear that this queer pop star’s journey is far from over.