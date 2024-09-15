When deciding whether to move off campus, consider space, accessibility and costs.

Both on- and off-campus housing have major benefits and disadvantages. As the semester goes into full swing, some students may be wondering what their housing options look like and where they will end up next year. When choosing where to live, here are some things to keep in mind.

Pros and cons of on-campus housing

Accessibility to campus amenities

When you’re on campus, anything you may need as a student is fairly accessible. The dining halls are open regularly with ready-made food, and you are always only a short walk away from plenty of study spots at any time of the day. Plus, you’ll always have somewhere to go in between classes to rest and do work.

Time management

It’s easy to roll out of bed 15 minutes before class and make it on time when you live on campus. You don’t have to account for commuting, and meals are easy to obtain. Everything being close together can be a major factor when deciding where to live.

Socializing

In the dorms, you’re surrounded by people your age. Whether it’s your roommate, suitemates or neighbors, there is likely always something going on around you. Plus, you are never far from community events that occur all over campus.

Privacy

One of the biggest things to consider when deciding to live on campus is the lack of privacy. Unless you are lucky enough to snag a single room, you will likely be sharing a pretty small space with another person. For most college students, this is a common experience, especially during freshman year. When you are given the opportunity for a private space off campus, you might want to consider the lack of privacy in dorms.

Space

Dorms are notoriously small and having to figure out how to organize all your belongings can be incredibly frustrating. No one wants to have to choose to leave some of their favorite items at home, but you might have to, so you can save space.

Pros and cons of off-campus housing

Learning experiences

Living off campus can offer a lot of life experiences that are useful to know for your post-graduate years. While you do have more responsibility, there is a safety blanket in place as you still have access to dining halls for quick meals in between classes. When living off campus, you are slowly introduced to real responsibilities that kick in after graduation.

Living with friends

You might often hear people reflecting on their college years as one of the best times of their life. Living with your closest friends and creating memories together is the college dream. Not that you can’t have those experiences while living on campus, but organizing and applying for the same housing can be a bit more inconvenient. You will probably find more suitable options for living in a bigger group off campus.

Costs

When done right, off-campus housing can save you a pretty penny. It’s no secret that dorming can be expensive. Finding a house or apartment can be significantly cheaper than what it costs to live on campus. Pair that with finding roommates to split costs with, and you’re sure to find a cheaper alternative.

Responsibilities

Living off campus can come with many more tasks. You become responsible for every aspect of your living space. From making sure your utilities are set up to cooking dinner every night, you’ll be sure to have much more on your plate.

Commuting

Whether you have a car and can drive or you have to rely on the bus, commuting is never fun. You have to account for at least a half hour, or often longer, to ensure you can get to class on time. If you’re driving, you must make sure you have enough time to find parking, which can be frustrating. If you’re taking the bus, you have to make sure you make it to the stop on time, or else you’ll be stuck waiting for the next one.

Deciding early

Off-campus housing typically starts much earlier than on-campus housing does. Tours start early in the fall semester, and leases are often signed before winter break. Having to decide early leaves people to hesitate, seeing as there is so much time in between signing a lease and moving in for people’s circumstances to change.

Overall, there can be a lot to digest when thinking about your housing options. Consider what factors are most important to you, and you can’t go wrong.