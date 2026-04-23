RENA transformed the runway into a party, displaying nightlife-inspired fashion from varying decades and encourging audience members to enjoy the moment.

RENA’s annual fashion show, held Friday at the Polish Community Center and themed “The Party Never Ends,” showcased party attire ranging from the 1920s to modern-day fashion. Looks pulled from thrift stores, handmade materials and accessories embellished the energy of the celebration that exists in party spaces.

The show served as a space for fashion lovers to come together, with attendees embracing the uniqueness of their own personal style. Bold looks, loud music and a live DJ set transformed the space into RENA’s own after party.

Upon entering, attendees were greeted with mocktails and pizza slices for sale. The space was transformed with candles lining the catwalk, while rows of chairs were filled to the brim with attendees. Ethereal decorations, including drapery, tarp and yellow lighting, lined the end of the catwalk where an abundance of photographers lined up to take photos.

“Each look was curated to feel party-ready, but in its own way,” Judd Espejo, RENA’s president and a senior majoring in business administration, wrote to Pipe Dream. “Some leaned into vintage silhouettes and textures reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties, while others embraced modern styling, experimental layering, and individuality. Together, the looks create a timeline of nightlife, which I thought was important to highlight because no one really parties around here anymore.”

The show began with 1920s-inspired party attire, including flapper and burlesque-style clothing. Models wore feathered wings, ruffles and pearls to accessorize each piece, intentionally showing the playfulness of the Roaring ’20s. Over the decades, each look found a way to showcase something new and unique to inspire the audience.

Audrey Henson, RENA’s co-events coordinator and a junior majoring in psychology, explained the process behind curating this year’s looks.

“Our talented design team sourced many of the looks from thrift stores, embellishing what they found with handmade materials and hand-crafted accessories,” Henson wrote in an email. “Many models were able to choose their own looks and style themselves using what was given to them. We highlighted personal style and flair in order to boost model confidence and authenticity regarding the final designs.”

Men’s looks included curated vintage suits, incorporating glasses and faux cigarettes to embody the decade. A unique mix of the playfulness of colors, alongside goth style and grunge outfits, offered a look for everyone. Upon entering the more modern party attire, Y2K outfits featured lots of denim, low-rise pants and vintage tees.

As the fashion show came to a close, a modern-day bride wearing a flowy and mini wedding dress, accessorized with a lacy veil and thigh-high socks, finished off the show — because a wedding might just be the most important party you’ll attend.

“The biggest takeaway is to not take yourself too seriously!” Espejo wrote. “Life’s too short not to enjoy the party. Say yes more. Be spontaneous! At the end of the day, we’re here to have fun and make our community accessible. We intentionally keep our events affordable so more people can be part of what we’re building. RENA is about enjoying the process, expressing yourself, and encouraging others to feel good in their skin.”