With their guitar-driven sound and whiny vocals, the band comments on the evolution of the punk rock genre from the perspective of matured adults still involved in the scene.

This past Friday, Skyway, a melodic punk trio based in Buffalo, New York, released their new single, “Last Of A Dying Scene” — a song that expresses feelings of isolation as adult punk rock enthusiasts have seemed to move on from the scene, leaving the last standing enjoyers to fight for the livelihood of the genre.

This is done through satirical lyrics that point out the contrast between stereotypical adult responsibilities and the iconic, instrumental rush of the indie punk rock scene. John Mikulski, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, produces whiny vocals for this single that call back to the age of angsty punk rock bands of the 2000s like Green Day.

While such bands dealt with the daily struggles of teen life or anti-establishment thinking, “Last Of A Dying Scene” is a song that laments the experience of aging while trying to maintain passion for the music. The song was inspired by the band’s experience of trying to pursue their dreams while surrounded by aged veterans and angsty young adults who all reminded them of their own aging.

“In August 2023 we had the opportunity to open for the ska-punk band Catch 22,” Mikulski wrote in an email. “At that show, our bass player, Andrew, noticed this older guy — drunk and a little grungy — hanging by himself watching the bands play. That was the initial inspiration for the song — the symbolic last man standing from the previous music scene generation. But in a way, the song is also a little introspective for us. We’re all veteran punk rock fans and so many of the bands we play with are early 20-somethings. We’re the old guys. This song is also about holding on desperately to youth, and we identify with that feeling.”

This song will likely resonate with punk rock fans in a similar stage of their lives but the frustration that Mikulski expresses can be felt by anyone who feels left behind by the flow of time.

This track marks their first release following their EP “Never Disappear,” released earlier this year. “Last Of A Dying Scene” is a recognizable evolution of these songs and though its lyrical content is similar, its production is a lot cleaner.

It’s safe to say Skyway isn’t slowing down anytime soon nor are they afraid to make a statement, as only one day after the release of “Last Of A Dying Scene” the band released a follow-up called “Uncomfortably Numb” in response to the recent election. Mikulski described the studio session when the song was composed, during which the band spent the entire night working on it, showing their commitment to the craft. In the coming months, they are set to release a Christmas song as well.

It can be argued that as a genre, punk rock has fallen out of favor with the mainstream. The scene’s biggest artists have either lost their relevance or turned into legacy acts with few exceptions like Paramore — though many would consider them more pop-punk. Mikulski shared his thoughts on the evolution of punk rock.

“Punk rock is timeless,” he wrote. “Like, we’ve played shows where teenagers cover bands like My Chemical Romance and Blink 182, but not in an ironic way. Some of these songs came out before they were born but they still resonate with kids today. That’s really cool. There’s no such thing as ‘oldies punk.’ At the same time, there are a ton of new bands that are forging their own paths — Neck Deep, Youth Fountain, and Bad Luck — to name a few.”

Being from Buffalo seems important to the band’s identity, as their community has allowed them to build a friendly network with local bands within the thriving punk rock scene, including Robbery Club, Pilot-Field, Pretty Good State University and Hyperview.

Although Skyway may seem like established artists, they formed in the summer of 2022 and have stuck by each other for the last two years. In this time though, they have composed two extended plays, along with various singles that have gotten their name out there.

Ultimately, “Last Of A Dying Scene” offers a unique perspective on music that you will most likely not find represented in the mainstream and is a merit on its own. Whether you’re a punk rock fan or not, this song will leave you with a lot to think about regarding the state of the genre.